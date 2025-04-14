Google will finally stop this 20-year Chrome bug from leaking your browsing history to other websites — here’s how

News
By published

Decades-long privacy issue will be squashed in Chrome 136 but there’s a fix you can apply now

Chrome browser on laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With the release of Chrome 136, Google will finally address a long-standing privacy issue in its browser that allowed websites to determine your browsing history by using previously visited links.

Have you ever done a Google search for something and noticed that some of the links in the search results were purple? Well, this is because you previously visited those sites. As BleepingComputer points out though, those links are stylized as “:visited”.

If these purple links were only visible to you, this problem wouldn’t exist. However, since this color change is displayed regardless of which site you were on when you clicked a link, other websites could use creative scripts to leak your browsing history.

Over the years, security researchers have shown how this privacy issue could be used by hackers in a number of different attacks. Fortunately though, Google plans to finally address this 20-year problem with the release of Chrome 136 at the end of this month.

In the next version of Chrome, Google will use triple-key partitioning with “visited” links. That way, instead of storing link visits globally, the browser will partition visited links by link URL, top-level site and frame origin.

Once this change rolls out, it will ensure that a link will only appear as “:visited” on the same site and in the same frame origin. This will eliminate cross-site history links while protecting your privacy.

How to fix this privacy issue right now

A screenshot showing a Chrome Flag used to fix a privacy issue in Chrome that can expose your browsing history

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you don’t want to wait until the end of the month, there’s a way you can fix this issue now using Chrome Flags.

For those running, Chrome versions 132 to 135 (latest) you can enable the experimental feature :visited isolation right now. To do so, either head to chrome://flags and search for “Partition the Visited Link Database, including ‘self-links’” or you can just head to the following address: chrome://flags/#partition-visited-link-database-with-self-links.

Once there, you’ll see that the feature is turned off by default but if you click on the box on the right side, you can turn it on by selecting Enabled.

It’s worth noting that as this is an experimental feature, it might now work as expected in all situations. However, at least you have the option to address this privacy issue early.

For extra privacy though, you might also want to consider using one of the best VPN services while surfing the web since all of your web traffic and your searches go through a VPN server and can’t easily be seen by snooping websites and other third parties.

More from Tom's Guide

Network
Arrow
Express VPN
NordVPN
Private Internet Access
ProtonVPN
Surfshark
Contract Length
Arrow
Showing 10 of 15 deals
Filters
Arrow
+4 MONTHS FREE
Express VPN
ExpressVPN 24 month
View
+3 MONTHS FREE
NordVPN
NordVPN 2 Year
View
+3 months free
Surfshark
Surfshark 24 Months
View
+4 MONTHS FREE
Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access 24 Month
View
ProtonVPN
Proton VPN 24 months TG
View
Express VPN
ExpressVPN 12 month
View
NordVPN
NordVPN 1 Year
View
Surfshark
Surfshark 12 Months
View
Private Internet Access
Private Internet Access 1 Month
View
ProtonVPN
Proton VPN 12 months TG
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora
Managing Editor Security and Home Office

Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.