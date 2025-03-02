How to stop your personal data from appearing in Google searches

Protect your privacy with Google's Results About You

Finding your personal information exposed in Google search results can be more than just uncomfortable — it's a potential privacy and security risk. Phone numbers, home addresses, and even financial details can sometimes find their way into search results, making you vulnerable.

Recognizing these concerns, Google has redesigned its Results About You tool with significant improvements. The revamped system now proactively scans for your sensitive information appearing in search results and sends you alerts. Instead of manually hunting for your data across the web, you can now set up continuous monitoring that does the work for you.

The new hub also makes requesting removals directly from search results much simpler, reducing the number of steps needed to protect your online privacy. Here's how to take control of your personal information in Google search results.

1. Manage your Google account

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Start by signing into Google Chrome. Click on your profile icon next to the three-dot menu and select Manage your Google Account.

2. Navigate to data and privacy

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Once inside your Google account, click on Data & Privacy in the top left menu. Scroll down until you reach My Activity and click on it.

3. Access other activity options

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

In the menu on the left side of the page, select the Other activity option.

4. Find results about you

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Within this section, scroll until you find Results about you. Then click on Manage results about you.

5. Get started with the tool

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

To enable the tool, click the blue get started button.

6. Enter your name

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Enter your full name in the provided field. You can also add any other names you commonly use either in real life or online.

7. Add your personal contact information

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Enter your sensitive personal information that you want Google to monitor, such as your home address, phone number, and email addresses. You can add multiple email addresses if needed.

8. Verify your information

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

Double-check that all the information you've entered is correct. Then tick the confirmation box at the bottom and click Continue.

On the next screen you'll be able to choose how you want to receive the notfications, through email or push notifications. Once decided, click Save.

9. Finish the setup

(Image: © Tom's Guide )

A final confirmation message will appear letting you know that monitoring is now active. Google will proactively scan Search results for your personal information.

Once set up, Results About You will continuously monitor Google Search for your personal information and alert you when it finds matches. You can then review these results and request removal if needed.

Once set up, Results About You will continuously monitor Google Search for your personal information and alert you when it finds matches. You can then review these results and request removal if needed.

Kaycee Hill
Kaycee Hill
Tutorials editor

Kaycee is an Editor at Tom's Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she's not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection. 

