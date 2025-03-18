You can change your iPhone's default browser — here's how

How-to
By published

Your iPhone defaults to Safari, but you don't have to use it as the default browser

iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As much as we like Safari—especially with the many new features it has gained in recent months—that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy using alternative web browsers.

Your iPhone offers a wide selection of browsers, each with its own benefits. Since most are free, it’s worth exploring them to find the one that suits you best.

Rather than manually switching between browsers, you might find it more convenient to set a third-party browser as your iPhone’s default. This means that when you tap a link—say, in Mail—it will open in your chosen browser instead of Safari.

As you’ll soon see, making the switch is quick and easy. Here’s how to change the default browser on your iPhone.

Safari alternatives for your iPhone

If you’re looking for a Safari alternative, there are plenty of great options—each offering unique features to enhance your browsing experience.

DuckDuckGo blocks trackers, offers strong privacy features, and includes a “fire” button that instantly clears tabs, data, and browsing history.

Brave provides anonymous search and doesn’t collect your information, while Opera comes with a built-in VPN.

Microsoft Edge integrates AI-powered tools for smarter browsing, while Chrome offers seamless Google integration and often handles form-filling more reliably than Safari.

How to change the default browser on your iPhone

1. Install a new browser

(Image: © Future)

There are plenty of alternative browsers to Safari available, so head to the App Store, search for options, and install your preferred new browser.

2. Launch the Settings app

(Image: © Future)

Open the Settings app and scroll down to select Apps, which is at the bottom of the screen.

3. Manage default apps

(Image: © Future)

Next, select Default Apps which is at the top of the screen. As you can probably guess, this is going to allow us to view the apps which came built-in your iPhone — the ones Apple prefers you to use.

4. Select Browser App

(Image: © Future)

Look in the third box down and you’ll be able to tap Browser App. It should be set to the default app Safari at this stage.

5. Select a new app

(Image: © Future)

The apps listed here will depend on the browsers you have installed on your iPhone via the App Store. Simply select the browser you want to set as the default.

And there you go. You now know how to change the default browser on iPhone. While you're here, why not check out some of our other articles.

You can learn how to use Safari Reader in iOS 18 and enjoy clutter-free browsing, or discover how to turn on locked private browsing in Safari. And if you're interested in DuckDuckGo, check out how to use it.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 371 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View Deal
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Pink)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB - Pink
AT&T Mobility
View Deal
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro
3
Tech21 FlexPro - Apple iPhone...
Tech21
View Deal
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128 GB in...
Verizon
View Deal
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro
5
Lovely Creamy Wind Iphone16...
SHEIN
$6.40
View Deal
Low Stock
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro
6
Pre-Owned Apple iPhone 16 Pro...
Walmart
$949.97
View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(Black)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Straight Talk
View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
(128GB Black)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black...
Mint Mobile
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing How-Tos
TOPICS
David Crookes
David Crookes
Contributor

David Crookes is a freelance writer, reporter, editor and author. He has written for technology and gaming magazines including Retro Gamer, Web User, Micro Mart, MagPi, Android, iCreate, Total PC Gaming, T3 and Macworld. He has also covered crime, history, politics, education, health, sport, film, music and more, and been a producer for BBC Radio 5 Live.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
You can speed up your iPhone by clearing its cache — here's how to do it
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
How to enable cookies on iPhone
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
You can change your iPhone name — here's how
Holographic login above laptop keyboard
Yes, you can use your browser's password manager – here’s how to do it safely
iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence logo for iOS 18.1
How to turn off Apple Intelligence on your iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
You can customize your iPhone alarm sound — here’s how
Latest in Browsers
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
You can change your iPhone's default browser — here's how
Google Chrome on Android
How to stop your personal data from appearing in Google searches
Opera Air
I just tested the world’s first mindful browser — it’s calmly convinced me to ditch Google Chrome
A photo of the Google Chrome logo on a white background, displayed on the screen of a large MacBook Pro which is situated on a table with green foliage behind.
Google Chrome just got three new modes — and it's a game changer for performance
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar just got the dark mode we’ve been waiting for — here’s how to activate it
Image of an Apple MacBook with a Google Chrome logo on the display
This new Google Chrome upgrade made me say 'whoa' out loud — and it's a game changer
Latest in How To
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
You can change your iPhone's default browser — here's how
Ninja Air Fryer
Air fryer dos and don'ts — 7 safety tips for everyday use
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
7 best Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
I test ChatGPT for a living — 5 game-changing prompts to try next
Cleaning with a mop in yellow bucket
Your cleaning tools are spreading dirt — here’s how to disinfect them properly
Bouquet of spring flowers, Irises and yellow ranunculus, yellow tulips with white daffodils
Expert florist hack makes your cut daffodils and other flowers last longer
More about browsers
Google Chrome on Android

How to stop your personal data from appearing in Google searches
Opera Air

I just tested the world’s first mindful browser — it’s calmly convinced me to ditch Google Chrome
Apple TV hand gestures

Say goodbye to your TV remote — how interactive gestures and AI could reshape the way we watch
See more latest
Most Popular
Ninja Air Fryer
Air fryer dos and don'ts — 7 safety tips for everyday use
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
7 best Apple Watch features you're probably not using, but should
dishwasher cleaning tablet
This viral TikTok cleaning hack just revealed why your dishwasher tablet isn't working — and it makes total sense
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
I test ChatGPT for a living — 5 game-changing prompts to try next
Bouquet of spring flowers, Irises and yellow ranunculus, yellow tulips with white daffodils
Expert florist hack makes your cut daffodils and other flowers last longer
Cleaning with a mop in yellow bucket
Your cleaning tools are spreading dirt — here’s how to disinfect them properly
ChatGPT on iPhone
I tried these 11 ChatGPT tips — and they take my prompts to the next level
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
You can disable those awkward AI message summaries on iPhone — here's how
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Players Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch play-off between Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun, start time