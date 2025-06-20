Massive 16 billion password data breach LIVE — latest updates, find out if you're affected and how to stay safe
Apple, Google, Facebook and more affected
A massive 16 billion login credentials have been exposed in one of the larget data breaches in history, with datasets from Apple, Google, Facebook and more being compromised.
A Cybernews report details that records from over 30 databases have been stolen, with each containing up to 3.5 billion passwords from social media and VPN logins to corporate platforms and developer platforms.
The recent data breach contains a massive amount of information that can affect billions of online account, as cybercriminals now have access to a mass amount of login credentials.
Here are the latest updates on the data breach, how to find out if you're affected and how to stay safe.
What's exposed?
Currently, nearly all major platforms have been affected by the breach, including Apple accounts (formerly Apple IDs), Gmail, Facebook accounts and GitHub as well as instant messaging platforms like Telegram and both commercial and government platform portals.
The data appears to contain URLs, usernames and passwords. However, with the unfathomable size of the data that's been exposed, there's now way to tell how many accounts are currently under threat.
The stolen data appears to come from several infostealers, and while the datasets are new, the sheer amount of info could also be from a mix of different datasets from previous breaches, including a database containing 184 million records discovered in May this year.
How to stay safe
With the 16 billion login credentials now being exposed, it's important to check if your account has been exposed and to stay safe.
First, the best way to keep your account secure is to enable two-factor authentication (2FA). This will stop threat actors from easily accessing your online accounts, as a second form of authentication through an app, phone, passcode or a physical USB key will need to be approved by you. If you haven't already, find out how to enable 2FA right now.
Second, to find out if your login credentials have been affected, use Have I Been Pwned and check if your email is in the clear. If you have, follow these steps:
Latest updates
Cybersecurity expert weighs in
We reached out to security researcher and owner of SecurityDiscovery.com Volodymyr Diachenko, about the data breach, who explains that it wasn't just from one infostealer malware, but many:
"First things first — it wasn't a single source of exposure. This is not about the number (though it is scary!), but the scale and rise of infostealers infections these days," Diachenko states.
"What this number reflects is the size of different infostealers datasets exposed publicly since the beginning of this year alone. They were observed by me and my team via passwordless repositories left exposed inadvertently."
The data breach is known to have come from various infostealers,
Change your passwords
With 16 billion login credentials being exposed, there's a big chance that your account is at risk. If left unchecked, cybercriminals can gain access to your accounts, leading to phishing attacks, identity theft, ransomware and more.
To counter this, change your passwords immediately, especially if you reuse passwords for multiple accounts. It's a good idea to use a strong, complex password with a mix of numbers and symbols, and use PasswordMonster’s Password Strength Meter to see how effective it is.
To manage it all, it's a good idea to use one of the best password managers, as these will store, secure and autofill your passwords, and they also support passkeys across accounts.
Find out if you're affected
The easiest way to find out if your email and password are affected in this mass data breach is to use Have I Been Pwned. It's a free service that collates data from hacks and can also send you alerts when your online account is at risk.
The site will notify you if your email is involved in the breach, and you can also check if your password has been exposed through Pwned Passwords.
You can do a manual check right on the site, but we also recommend using the Notify Me service to make sure your accounts aren't affected in the future, too.
What's happening now
Security researchers have identified what they call "one of the largest data breaches in history", which includes more than 16 billion logins that include Apple credentials. According to a report from Cybernews, the staggering amount of information is contained in numerous datasets that have been uncovered since the start of the year.
So far, the researchers have discovered 30 datasets, each containing up to 3.5 billion records. This includes everything from social media and VPN logins to corporate platforms and developer platforms.
“This is not just a leak — it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation," the researchers told Cybernews.