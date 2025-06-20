Massive 16 billion password data breach LIVE — latest updates, find out if you're affected and how to stay safe

A massive 16 billion login credentials have been exposed in one of the larget data breaches in history, with datasets from Apple, Google, Facebook and more being compromised.

A Cybernews report details that records from over 30 databases have been stolen, with each containing up to 3.5 billion passwords from social media and VPN logins to corporate platforms and developer platforms.

The recent data breach contains a massive amount of information that can affect billions of online account, as cybercriminals now have access to a mass amount of login credentials.

Here are the latest updates on the data breach, how to find out if you're affected and how to stay safe.

What's exposed?

Currently, nearly all major platforms have been affected by the breach, including Apple accounts (formerly Apple IDs), Gmail, Facebook accounts and GitHub as well as instant messaging platforms like Telegram and both commercial and government platform portals.

The data appears to contain URLs, usernames and passwords. However, with the unfathomable size of the data that's been exposed, there's now way to tell how many accounts are currently under threat.

The stolen data appears to come from several infostealers, and while the datasets are new, the sheer amount of info could also be from a mix of different datasets from previous breaches, including a database containing 184 million records discovered in May this year.

How to stay safe

With the 16 billion login credentials now being exposed, it's important to check if your account has been exposed and to stay safe.

First, the best way to keep your account secure is to enable two-factor authentication (2FA). This will stop threat actors from easily accessing your online accounts, as a second form of authentication through an app, phone, passcode or a physical USB key will need to be approved by you. If you haven't already, find out how to enable 2FA right now.

Second, to find out if your login credentials have been affected, use Have I Been Pwned and check if your email is in the clear. If you have, follow these steps: