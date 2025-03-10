X / Twitter was down twice — live updates on the quick outage
Users all over couldn't access the social network
It looks like X (FKA Twitter) had some significant issues two times, as users were reporting problems logging in and viewing the popular social media service.
More than 40,000 Downdetector reports poured in from users all over during the second outage, stating that they couldn't even get the X website to load.
A quick report spike occurred earlier today, but the issue was resolved quickly. However, the second outage saw a much higher jump, and it hasn't been resolved yet, making us think this could last a little longer for the Elon Musk-owned social media app.
X is back online
While the spike was massive, it was short live. After two short outages, the social media site has emerged from the outage and appears to be in good working order again.
Seeing as there were two outages, we'll continue to monitor X's status throughout the day to see if it goes down again.
Where in the U.S. was X down?
Many of the X outage reports have come from New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. That's not surprising, as these large cities have more people and will often have the most reports for major outages like this one.
If the outage is a DDOS attack, it would also make sense for the attackers to target major cities, as that'll take the most significant number of users offline in the least amount of time. If the goal is to upset Musk and his company while making X users mad, these three cities make sense.
While not as large, there's a spike of reports in Boston that's worth keeping an eye on if X goes down again.
What's causing these spikes?
🚨DDOS Alert🚨To anyone wondering why X (Twitter) was down, it was under attack by Dark Storm Team.Actor: Dark Storm TeamMethod: DDOSDate: March 10, 2025#Hacktivism #CyberAttack #CyberThreat #Darkweb #DarkStormTeam #CyberNews #News #NewsUpdate #HackerNews pic.twitter.com/z9Yx4BRi9PMarch 10, 2025
Some users are speculating that X might be the victim of DDOS attacks, which is causing the social network to go up and down. The engineers at X are taking steps to resolve and secure the service while attackers are finding new ways to get around the defenses and bring the popular social network down again.
Now that it's working again, you can see an X post above about the possibility of a DDOS attack and even claiming that Dark Storm Team is responsible for the attacks.
We'll see if the second attack is the end or if X goes down again.
Two spikes, one day
It's been an unpleasant day for X, as we've seen two significant outages reported on the same day, neither lasting very long. This isn't ideal for Elon Musk's X social network or its users.
The first outage wasn't nearly as bad as the second, with reports peaking at just over 21,000. The second outage lasted for about the same time but saw more than 40,000 reports.
The difference in reports is likely because the U.S. wasn't online yet, as it started at around 5:30 a.m. ET. The second outage occurred in the eastern part of the United States' morning, leading to more users getting upset and reporting the problem.
Is X / Twitter back online?
The Downdetector reports are starting to drop (though the number is still at around 30,000, which is a lot). A few members of the Tom's Guide staff claim they've been able to get X posted to load without issue, so it's possible the issue could be coming to an end.
As always, we'll continue to monitor for any spikes, as the service went down early this morning, came back and then went down again a couple hours later. If that happens again, we'll be here to keep you in the loop.
Where are you posting?
Are you still posting your thoughts on one of the best X (Twitter) alternatives, or are you keeping everything bottled up until X comes back?
As this X outage develops, we'll keep you in the loop, letting you know what's happening as soon as we learn.
Is X Down? Yes it is.
It looks like X is having some significant issues. The baseline number of reports for X on Downdetector is 12, so for it to jump to more than 40,000 indicates something isn't quite right with the popular social media app.
We haven't heard anything official from X about why the application and website are down. We'll continue to monitor the problem and keep you posted as we learn more.
