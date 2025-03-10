X / Twitter was down twice — live updates on the quick outage

Refresh

X is back online (Image credit: Shutterstock) While the spike was massive, it was short live. After two short outages, the social media site has emerged from the outage and appears to be in good working order again. Seeing as there were two outages, we'll continue to monitor X's status throughout the day to see if it goes down again.

Where in the U.S. was X down? (Image credit: Downdetector) Many of the X outage reports have come from New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. That's not surprising, as these large cities have more people and will often have the most reports for major outages like this one. If the outage is a DDOS attack, it would also make sense for the attackers to target major cities, as that'll take the most significant number of users offline in the least amount of time. If the goal is to upset Musk and his company while making X users mad, these three cities make sense. While not as large, there's a spike of reports in Boston that's worth keeping an eye on if X goes down again.

What's causing these spikes? 🚨DDOS Alert🚨To anyone wondering why X (Twitter) was down, it was under attack by Dark Storm Team.Actor: Dark Storm TeamMethod: DDOSDate: March 10, 2025#Hacktivism #CyberAttack #CyberThreat #Darkweb #DarkStormTeam #CyberNews #News #NewsUpdate #HackerNews pic.twitter.com/z9Yx4BRi9PMarch 10, 2025 Some users are speculating that X might be the victim of DDOS attacks, which is causing the social network to go up and down. The engineers at X are taking steps to resolve and secure the service while attackers are finding new ways to get around the defenses and bring the popular social network down again. Now that it's working again, you can see an X post above about the possibility of a DDOS attack and even claiming that Dark Storm Team is responsible for the attacks. We'll see if the second attack is the end or if X goes down again.

Two spikes, one day (Image credit: IAN HOOTON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY) It's been an unpleasant day for X, as we've seen two significant outages reported on the same day, neither lasting very long. This isn't ideal for Elon Musk's X social network or its users. The first outage wasn't nearly as bad as the second, with reports peaking at just over 21,000. The second outage lasted for about the same time but saw more than 40,000 reports. The difference in reports is likely because the U.S. wasn't online yet, as it started at around 5:30 a.m. ET. The second outage occurred in the eastern part of the United States' morning, leading to more users getting upset and reporting the problem.

Is X / Twitter back online? (Image credit: Downdetector) The Downdetector reports are starting to drop (though the number is still at around 30,000, which is a lot). A few members of the Tom's Guide staff claim they've been able to get X posted to load without issue, so it's possible the issue could be coming to an end. As always, we'll continue to monitor for any spikes, as the service went down early this morning, came back and then went down again a couple hours later. If that happens again, we'll be here to keep you in the loop.

Where are you posting? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Are you still posting your thoughts on one of the best X (Twitter) alternatives, or are you keeping everything bottled up until X comes back? As this X outage develops, we'll keep you in the loop, letting you know what's happening as soon as we learn.