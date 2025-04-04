TikTok ban live updates — latest news as the app's second deadline approaches
Here we go again...
The TikTok saga is back for its next instalment after the 75-day delay on the ban following Donald Trump's executive order is due to expire. That means TikTok's owner ByteDance is in the final countdown to find a U.S. buyer before the app is again removed from the American market.
We followed the events of January's "ban" — where TikTok went dark for only 12 hours — live and now we could be set for a repeat. The deadline is officially up on Saturday, April 5 and several potential buyers have registered their interest. According to a New York Times report, the e-commerce giant Amazon has even put in a last-minute bid to purchase it.
If you need a little refresher on how we got here, you can check out the full backstory of everything that's happened so far. If you're tight on time, then all you need to know that under former President Biden, the TikTok ban was signed into law in the spring of 2024 on national security grounds. The Supreme Court upheld the band, which was due to take effect in January until President Trump's executive order.
Now, there are around 170 million American users waiting to see what the outcome is after this weekend. Alongside Amazon, the web giant Oracle has been cited as a potential investor in TikTok.
We'll be following the news live as it happens over the next couple of days leading up to the ban either taking effect, or being nullified by an American acquisition deal before Saturday's deadline.
Live — latest updates
OnlyFans founder reportedly interested
The founder of OnlyFans (yes, that OnlyFans), Tim Stokely, is also reportedly interested in acquiring TikTok and has (as per Reuters) submitted a bid for the platform.
Stokely is said to be partnering with an organisation called HBAR Foundation which manages the treasury for the Hedera cryptocurrency blockchain to make the bid. According to Reuters, Stokely's publishing company Zoop would be involved in managing TikTok's U.S. operations to turn it into a more creator-friendly platform. Which would be interesting, to say the least.
What happened in January?
Before the law could be enforced, TikTok itself begun shutting the app's services down in the U.S. on the evening of Saturday 18 January. The app's 170 million users were hit with pop-up messages explaining the app was no longer available in the U.S.
The message instructed people to "stay tuned" as a solution was expected to be worked on with President Trump when he took office on Monday 20 January.
If no deal is reached by April 5 and there's no further extension, we could see a similar switch-off this weekend.
Follow Tom's Guide
I'm going to say this now — because who knows how the next couple of days will play out — but if you're not following us yet, you really should be. And in case the worst happens, we're also on Instagram and YouTube posting Reels and Shorts too!
This has been a pretty exciting week for tech news — you can see our first hands-on impressions of the brand new Nintendo Switch 2.
- Instagram: @TomsGuide
- YouTube: TomsGuideUS
- TikTok: @TomsGuide
Amazon makes a bid
By far the biggest name in the mix for a possible takeover of TikTok is Amazon. According to a report in the the New York Times earlier this week, the retail giant made an offer through a letter addressed to Vice President J.D. Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
The bid from Amazon makes a lot of sense as TikTok has recently evolved into an e-commerce hub where influencers can recommend products to followers. They can shop within the app via the TikTok Shop and from Amazon's point of view, that's some serious competition.
Another extension?
The initial TikTok ban was averted due to an executive order from President Trump that delayed it by 75 days. Could the same thing happen again?
According to sources speaking with ABC News, the administration is considering another executive order that could extend the deadline further. The site also reports the government is considering a deal to save TikTok that would let China keep control of the platform's algorithm while a U.S. company takes a minority stake.
Here we go again
When TikTok was "banned" in Janaury, the Chinese company behind the app — ByteDance — voluntarily switched off the service for U.S.-based users. It was only down for 12 hours, but it was a sign of what could happen if a buyer isn't found.
However, things have changed somewhat as Trump has indicated that he will extend the deadline if needed. Meanwhile, there have been a number of potential buyers interested in acquiring the service.
"We have a lot of potential buyers. There’s tremendous interest in TikTok,” Trump said. “I’d like to see TikTok remain alive."
We'll be following the events as they happen and bringing you the latest updates right here.
X was down again — live updates on major outage
Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage