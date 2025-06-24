New FileFix attack brings ClickFix social engineering to Windows File Explorer — how to stay safe

Developed by cybersecurity researcher, mr. d0x, a FileFix attack is a new version of the ever popular ClickFix social engineering tool.

For those unfamiliar with ClickFix, it tricks users into executing malicious commands by convincing them that they need to ‘fix’ something in order to complete a task on their machines.

As reported by BleepingComputer, this new FileFix method uses the Windows File Explorer address bar instead. Mr.d0x not only discovered the new method but has demonstrated that it can be used in attacks to target company employees via the same social engineering techniques that have proven highly successful with ClickFix.

ClickFix attacks, which have surged in popularity recently, are browser-based and use a variety of tactics to get victims to click on a button in their browser that will copy a command to their Windows clipboard. The victim is then told to paste the command into PowerShell or prompted to perform an additional command in order to “fix” the issue.

This is frequently seen as a reCAPTCHA or an error that needs to be corrected via the Win+R Run Dialog. It has proven to be an extremely effective malware tool, used to spread dangerous infostealers and launch ransomware attacks.

The FileFix update created by mr.d0x is similar to a typical ClickFix attack but pastes the command into Windows File Explorer, which many users are more comfortable using. File Explorer can also execute operating system commands which means it has a functional upload feature; the ‘trick’ portion of the attack is that it no longer requires an error or an issue as a lure and may simply appear as a notification for a shared file that the user needs to locate through File Explorer.

FileFix is a phishing page that includes an ‘Open Fixe Explorer’ button that will launch File Explorer through the file upload functionality and copy the PowerShell command to the clipboard. The fake path is initially seen in the Fixe Explorer address bar, which hides the malicious command and then executes it.

How to stay safe from ClickFix attacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ClickFix tactic that’s currently being used in more and more in attacks is working due to the fact that it’s able to bypass the best antivirus software and many other security tools. The reason for this is that victims end up doing most of the heavy lifting themselves as the hackers behind this and similar campaigns use social engineering to coerce them into taking action.

The hackers behind this and similar campaigns use your preexisting knowledge and online habits to get you to do something you otherwise normally wouldn't. They might also use a sense of urgency to get you to visit one of the malicious sites used in this campaign.

If you do see a verification pop-up with instructions, close the website immediately and whatever you do, don’t interact with it or follow its instructions.

Being asked to open a Terminal or Command Prompt window on your computer is a major red flag. However, not everyone is as tech savvy which is why you should share what you’ve learned with both older and younger family members, friends and colleagues to help keep them safe, too.