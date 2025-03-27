Reddit and X down — live updates on major outage

Both social services having problems

By
Reddit logo and Reddit logo on phone
(Image: © Shutterstock)

At around noon Pacific time, both Reddit and X (nee Twitter) suddenly spiked on Down Detector showing outages for both social media services.

Reddit appears to be suffering more with over 30,000 reports rolling in the since the outage started, while X is hovering around 16,000 reports.

Tom's Guide has had hit or miss problems with both sites. Some of us have found that Reddit is down while X appears to be loading, if sluggish.

Keep an eye here to see how the outages progress and what's happening.

Reddit showing "Server Error" on posts

Reddit server error. Outage 3-27-25

(Image credit: Reddit)

The home page was loading for us when using Reddit but once we tried going into individual posts we started seeing problems.

A red bar appears that reads, "Server Error. Try again later."

Another post got a bar that read, "We have encountered an error. Please try again later."

X status unclear

Elon Musk next to the X logo for the social media network that used to be called Twitter

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

X does not officially have a status page for monitoring, but Down Detector is usually a good metric for tracking outages on the service.

The service Down Right Now currently lists the service as up.

Reddit "investigating" an issue

reddit

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Reddit status page currently lists "degraded performance" with the page saying that Reddit is currently investigating the issue as of 12:15 pm Pacific.

The page does still list services in the green, but they may change.

