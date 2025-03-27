Reddit and X down — live updates on major outage

At around noon Pacific time, both Reddit and X (nee Twitter) suddenly spiked on Down Detector showing outages for both social media services.

Reddit appears to be suffering more with over 30,000 reports rolling in the since the outage started, while X is hovering around 16,000 reports.

Tom's Guide has had hit or miss problems with both sites. Some of us have found that Reddit is down while X appears to be loading, if sluggish.

Keep an eye here to see how the outages progress and what's happening.