Once you know how to create a new Gmail account, you'll have a clean slate with one of the best email services around. It's also one of the most generous with 10GB of free storage for consumers and extra capacity from as little as $1.99 a month.

For most people, however, its main selling point is that it offers an awful lot at no cost, while still looking a lot more professional than your average Yahoo or Hotmail account. If you’ve recently made the jump to Android, you’ll also need a Gmail address to log in and get started.

Fortunately, it's going to take no time at all for us to walk you through how to create a new Gmail account — as the process is incredibly straightforward.

1. Head to Google’s signup page

(Image credit: Google)

This is at http://accounts.google.com/signup, but is just as easily searchable as you’d expect from a Google product.

2. Enter your name, desired address and password

(Image credit: Google)

Google needs some fairly basic stuff to open your account: your first name, last name, the username you want, and a password typed twice. While there’s no rule that you have to use your real name like with Facebook, bear in mind that this is how your emails’ recipients will see you.

3. Find a unique email address (optional)

Skip this section if you don't see the below error.

(Image credit: Google)

People have been claiming Gmail addresses since 2004, so it’s vanishingly unlikely that you’ll get the dream firstnamelastname@gmail.com address on your first attempt, unless you happen to have an unusual moniker.

Think creatively here – try including an initial, your profession, or a series of numbers that’s memorable to you (though avoid anything that could be useful to cybercriminals looking to phish you). Tap outside of the box when you’ve changed the username – eventually the warning that this email address already exists will vanish, and that’s your cue that it’s available.

You may need to confirm your identity by giving Google your phone number for a two-factor authentication code.

4. Fill in personal information

(Image credit: Google)

You’re in! Now you just need to fill in a few more details before you can start using your new shiny Gmail account.

Note this time that two of the boxes are optional – there’s no need to fill in your phone number or recovery email address if you don’t want to, though the latter seems like a sensible precaution to avoid lockouts at a later date.

You may also get a prompt to use your phone number with your account — feel free to click Skip.

5. Complete the Privacy and Terms section

(Image credit: Google)

It’s easy to glide through this and simply tick the two compulsory boxes – that you agree to abide by Google’s rules and agree to have your information processed according to the privacy policy – but there are actually a couple of extra customizations available.

(Image credit: Google)

Expand the ‘More Options’ dropdown just above the checkboxes and you can stop ad personalization and prevent your app, web and YouTube history from being linked to your new account if you wish.

Your page may look different, depending on the rules in your country.

6. Your Google account is ready

(Image credit: Google)

You’ve created a Google account – and with it, your free Gmail address.

You could also click the Gmail icon in the top right corner.