With iOS 18 you can set up custom voice trigger phrases for your iPhone — here's how

When the iPhone first launched, it amazed users with its intuitive tap-and-swipe controls. But over time, finger fatigue can set in, making it worth exploring an alternative—your voice.

With the Custom Voice Command feature built into iOS, you can automate tasks like entering specific phrases, performing gestures, triggering shortcuts, or even executing multiple commands in sequence. By assigning an action to a speakable phrase, you can save time and reduce repetitive tasks.

This feature is part of the Accessibility settings, which gained even more functionality with the iOS 18 and macOS 15 updates. Ready to streamline your iPhone experience? Here’s how to set up custom voice trigger phrases.

1. Use the Accessibility settings (Image: © Future) To set up voice trigger phrases, launch the Settings app on your iPhone and tap Accessibility.

2. Activate Vocal Shortcuts (Image: © Future) Next, go to the Physical and Motor section and tap Voice Control which is likely to be turned off — it’s the default setting.

3. Create a new command (Image: © Future) First, activate Voice Control. To produce a custom trigger, tap Commands and on the select Create New Commands on the next screen.

4. Set an action (Image: © Future) It’s worth familirizing yourself with the available actions first, so tap Action. As you’ll see, you’re able to create actions that allow you to insert text, run a custom gesture or run a shortcut. It’s also possible to record a series of commands that can be triggered with a single voice command.

5. Insert text (Image: © Future) If you tap Insert Text, you can enter the words that you want to be inserted whenever a voice phrase is uttered. For example, you could enter an address or a string of words that you need to use often in a document or email.

6. Create a custom gesture (Image: © Future) If you select Run Custom Gesture then you can tap or swipe with your finger to create a unique motion — something that you may want to use often in an app, perhaps. Maybe you’re performing a task that needs buttons pressing in a set motion. Enter that motion and you can associate it with a trigger phrase. When done, select Save.

7. Run a shortcut (Image: © Future) Selecting Run Shortcut lets you assign a voice trigger phrase to activate a variety of shortcuts.

8. Playback recorded commands (Image: © Future) To chain multiple commands under a single phrase, say "start recording commands."



Your iPhone will begin listening, so utter the actions you want. When done, say "stop recording commands", then name your new command.

9. Enter a phrase (Image: © Future) Once you have created a command, enter a speakable phrase and tap Save. This phrase will be associated with the command.

10. Use or remove (Image: © Future) Now you only need to utter the phrase to activate the command. If it doesn’t work the way you want it to, just go back to the Voice Command page, select your Command, tap Edit and select Delete Command.

And there you go. You now know how to set up custom voice trigger phrases for Phone.

There are some nice tricks you can use with the custom command feature — learn how to unlock your iPhone using voice control , for example.

It’s also possible to control your iPhone using head movements and figure out how to turn on Accessibilty Shortcuts.