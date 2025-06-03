Reddit was down — live updates on latest outage

Starting around 11:00 a.m. Pacific, the popular social platform Reddit appeared to begin having problems.

On the tracking site, Down Detector, suddenly over 25,000 reports streamed in. It peaked around 30,354 reports at 11:45 a.m. Pacific. before steeply declining from there.

On the desktop version, scrolling stopped quickly, and you get a server error message.

For awhile the the Reddit status page lists everything as green, before acknowledging the outage just after Down Detector hit its peak.

Reddit has not disclosed what caused the server errors but a fix was implemented around 12:15 p.m. Pacific and the service was restored fairly soon after that.