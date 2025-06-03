Reddit was down — live updates on latest outage
Reddit had several server errors
Starting around 11:00 a.m. Pacific, the popular social platform Reddit appeared to begin having problems.
On the tracking site, Down Detector, suddenly over 25,000 reports streamed in. It peaked around 30,354 reports at 11:45 a.m. Pacific. before steeply declining from there.
On the desktop version, scrolling stopped quickly, and you get a server error message.
For awhile the the Reddit status page lists everything as green, before acknowledging the outage just after Down Detector hit its peak.
Reddit has not disclosed what caused the server errors but a fix was implemented around 12:15 p.m. Pacific and the service was restored fairly soon after that.
Back to normal
Welp, that's it. Everything appears back to normal.
The official Reddit status page now says "All systems operational."
According to the status account on X the "incident has been resolved."
The outage last about an hour.
Already going down
With a peak of over 30,000 reports on Down Detector, it has no dropped down to just over 5,000.
Reddit has implemented a fix according to the status page.
Anecdotally, after getting server errors on the desktop site we are now able to access posts and see images and videos.
Reddit "investigating" issue
On the Reddit Status X account, the company posted: "Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue."
The Reddit status page says that it's investigating the issue but also that a fix has been implemented.
Second outage in as many months
Earlier this year Reddit suffered a massive outage that last several hours that was followed by a shorter one the same week that last only an hour or so.
At the end of May there was a brief interruption where users couldn't see or upload images.
No word from Reddit yet
Reddit has not officially commented on the outage. The official status page shows greens across the board, indicating that things are okay on their end.