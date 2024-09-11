Google is deleting inactive Gmail accounts — here's how to save yours

If you haven’t checked your Gmail account in a while, it might not be there much longer. With billions of Gmail accounts in use, Google is tightening the reins on inactive users. Yes, Google will delete your long-forgotten inbox gathering dusty digital cobwebs — but don't worry, there are a few precautions you can take to save it.

Earlier this year, Google notified users via email about the Inactive Account Policy targeting accounts inactive for over two years. If your account has been idle, it could be permanently deleted along with all the data in Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.

With it's recent upgrades and the introduction of AI features, Google is clearly prioritizing Gmail efficiency. Given that Gmail's been getting a big boost from Gemini, ensuring your account remains active is crucial. Let's walk you through how to preserve your Gmail account in three easy steps.

Why is Google doing this? (Image: © Shutterstock) You're probably wondering why Google has implemented this and for what reason. Well, the answer lies in security. It's no secret that Google has invested considerable resources into making Gmail as secure as possible for its users. These efforts reflect Google's dedication to creating a safe email environment where users can communicate with confidence, knowing their personal information and correspondence are well-protected against various online threats such as phishing emails or spam. Gmail accounts that have been inactive for over two years are more vulnerable to attacks, as they're less likely to have updated security measures like Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).



Step 1) Send an email (Image: © Shutterstock) To keep your old Gmail account safe from deletion, it's not enough to just log in — you need to send an email at least once every two years. This simple action shows Google that your account is active, ensuring it won’t be swept up in the mass deletions.

Step 2) Watch a Youtube video (Image: © Shutterstock) To show that your account is active, interact with Google services like sending an email, sharing a photo on Google Photos, or watching a YouTube video while signed in. Google considers these activities, along with actions like using Google Search or Google Drive, as signs of an active account.

Step 3) Use Google Search (Image: © Shutterstock) Using Google Search while signed into your account is another easy way to show activity and keep your account safe from deletion. Whether you’re searching for a quick fact, directions, or the latest news, any search counts as engagement and prevents your account from being flagged as inactive.

Keep your Gmail active and protected (Image: © Shutterstock) That’s all it takes! Engaging in any of these activities at least once every couple of years will keep your account safe from deletion. You can perform these actions on any device, as the policy is tied directly to your account.

If it’s been a while since you last accessed your account, it’s a good idea to run a Google Account Security Check-Up. This will help you confirm that all the necessary security measures are in place to protect your account from potential threats.

By following these steps, you can keep your Gmail account safe from deletion. While you're at it, check out how to bring back Google’s old-school search results with this one simple hack, use the best Google Assistant commands in 2024, and even outsmart airline pricing with Google Gemini to get the most from your Google features.