Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage

Instagram, the super-popular social media platform, had a significant outage that prevented users from participating in their usual social activities.

At around 11:30 a.m. ET, Tom's Guide staff could not use Instagram to post or view other users' content. Reports on Downdetector hit close to 500, so something could have been amiss with the social app.

Shortly after, though, the reports dropped, and Instagram worked fine. We'll keep an eye on things, but it seems like this was a quick blip that has since been resolved.