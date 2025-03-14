Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage
Your favorite social media app had issues
Instagram, the super-popular social media platform, had a significant outage that prevented users from participating in their usual social activities.
At around 11:30 a.m. ET, Tom's Guide staff could not use Instagram to post or view other users' content. Reports on Downdetector hit close to 500, so something could have been amiss with the social app.
Shortly after, though, the reports dropped, and Instagram worked fine. We'll keep an eye on things, but it seems like this was a quick blip that has since been resolved.
Instagram is back
The outage is officially over... for now
X (Twitter) reactions
Does anyone here know about the Instagram outage that is happening world wide ??March 14, 2025
Whenever there's an outage, the community on X quickly reacts with their thoughts.
In this case, because the outage was so quick, there wasn't a lot of time, but that didn't stop some comments from coming out, especially users trying to figure out what's happened and whether Instagram is actually down at all.
Is Instagram down? 👀March 14, 2025
Fixed already?!
It looks like the quick outage is already resolved, as Downdetector now says "User reports indicate possible problems at Instagram" instead of "User reports indicate problems at Instagram."
That could mean that problem has been resolved already, but we'll have to keep checking back to see if that stays the case.
Where's the outage?
Downdetector reports are also coming in from the U.K. version of the website, indicating that this problem isn't contained in the United States alone.
With reports starting to pour in from all over the world, this could be an outage to keep an eye on.
And so it begins
While scurrying around Downdetector to ensure all of the internet's popular services are up and running, I noticed a blip in reports for the Meta-owned Instagram social network.
Currently, several Tom's Guide staff members are using Instagram without a problem, but the reports are growing at a fast enough pace that we're concerned something might be wrong with the app and will continue to monitor
DMs could be the main issue
No clue, my stuff keeps saying network failed when I've got perfect connection. Same for you?March 14, 2025
Based on X posts, it sounds like the place most users are experiencing difficulty is with direct messages. Posting and viewing other people's posts seems to work for most, so if that's the primary way you use Instagram, you might not see an issue.
However, it's not exclusive to DMs, as some users can't even log in to Instagram, claiming they see "network failed" messages, as noted in the X post embedded above.
X was down — live updates on outage Musk blames on ‘massive cyberattack’
Flashes is a brand new Instagram alternative — and it’s basically Bluesky for images