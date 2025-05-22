X (Twitter) is down — live updates on outage

Refresh

Reports dip again Over on DD, reports have dramatically drop down to under 600 recently. It's not clear if the outage is actually over though. The developer status page is still showing degraded performance. That said, the platform does seem to be loading better in the last quarter hour but it's still slow.

Reports spiking back up (Image credit: Down Detector) There it is. As X continues to have problems, people are noticing. While there was a slight downturn about 30 minutes ago, it's spiking back up well past where the first molehill of reports hit. As of this posting, it's sitting over 5,700 reports on Down Detector.

What degraded performance looks like (Image credit: X) I've been looking at X a lot over the last hour to see what is and isn't working. For the most part stuff is loading but it takes a few reloads. As an example, my home feed wasn't showing at all at several points and giving the image. Other things like the trending page aren't loading well either. It's not clear if new posts are loading since the time appears to adjust and show wrong times.

X status page listed as "degraded" (Image credit: X) X doesn't have a status page that comes up right away. You have to navigate to the developer platform to find it. We did and currently the X API v2 is listed as having "degraded performance." The incident history currently says there is a site wide outage. It does not say if X is working on the issue or if a fix is in the works. There isn't much more information that at this time.

Reports already starting to decline (Image credit: Tuminds) Perhaps it was a blip. Reports on Down Detector have started to decline down to 1800 as of this writing. Though we noticed that the search feature and trending tabs aren't loading properly or take a couple of refreshes to load. We're keeping an eye on things.

Down for everyone (Image credit: Shutterstock) We have additionally checked the site downforeveryone.com which is also showing X as having problems. That site shows where reports are coming from and it appears global with reports from the US, Canada, Peru, and Germany among other countries listed.