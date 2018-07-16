Prime Day Deals 2018: 15 Products with All-Time Low Prices

One of the best aspects of Prime Day -- Amazon's 36-hour pseudo-holiday of sales and deals -- is that you can sometimes find products at their all-time low price (provided you have a Prime account).

Whether that's Amazon matching the Echo Dot's lowest price ever, or a relatively-new 4K HDR TV for $110 less than we've ever seen it, you can buy these items with confidence that they've never been sold at lower prices.

A tip for those looking to verify a sale. The Camelizer Chrome extension will show you a historical trend chart of a product's pricing. It's an important tool, as products rarely stay at their original manufacturer's suggested retail price on Amazon.

Echo Speakers are Very Cheap



Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers is a great place to start. The Echo Dot is now $29, which is $20 less than its standard $49 price. The 2nd Generation Echo is currently $69, (down from $99), which is $10 less than the previous lowest price. The Echo Spot, currently $99, is also at its lowest price, but that's only $4 less than the previous $103 low.

And the $99 Echo Plus speaker with built-in smart home hub and $129 Echo Show with touchscreen display are both $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them, down from $119 and $149, respectively.

Great Fire TV Deals

Next, it's onto Amazon's streaming devices. The Fire TV Stick is now $19, $5 less than the previous low of $25 for the stick, which is great for those who haven't upgraded to a 4K TV yet.

If you have a 4K TV, though, the Fire TV with 4K is currently only $34 for Prime members, which is $15 less than the previous low of $49. The 4K, HDR-cable Fire TV Cube is now $89, matching the $30-off sale price from its first days of release. If you have both a 4K TV and the aforementioned need for a security camera, though, the Fire TV Cube + Cloud Cam Security Camera combo is now $149, which is $50 under the previous lowest price.

Speaking of 4K TVs, the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition (now $289) was only recently released, but it's now $110 off its original $399 price.

Fire Tablets and Kindles

Amazon's also bringing its slates to their lowest prices, lowering the Fire 7 tablet to $29 and dropping the Fire HD 8 to $49, prices that match their historical lows. The Kindle Paperwhite (now $79), is currently $10 lower than we've ever seen it, while the entry-level Kindle e-reader is now $49, its lowest price ever.

Big Discount on Security Camera

If you've got a need to keep your eyes on your house, the Amazon Cloud Cam is currently $59.99, which is $30 under its previous low $89.

If you've got a need to keep your eyes on your house, the Amazon Cloud Cam is currently $59.99, which is $30 under its previous low $89.