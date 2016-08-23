DualShock 4 and Tons of PS3 Games Headed to PC

Sony is no longer content to keep its games on PlayStation. The company announced today (Aug. 23) that PlayStation Now will appear on Windows and that a $25 wireless adapter for its DualShock 4 controller will be available for Mac and PC in September.





There are no specific release dates for PlayStation Now. A blog post says that it will launch in Europe (soon) and may come to the U.S. at a later date. The service streams hundreds of games that originally showed up on the PlayStation 3, including titles from Sony-exclusive series like Ratchet & Clank, God of War, Papo & Yo, Uncharted and Killzone.

Sony has said nothing about PC pricing, including whether it will differ from what's available on PlayStation 4. On PlayStation 4, PS Now offers a 1-month subscription for $19.99 and a 3-month subscription for $44.99.

The DualShock 4 USB Wireless Adapter will launch in "early September" (Playstation's European arm pegged a more exact date of Sept. 15). Sony says that the dongle, which will work on PC and Mac, will "enable every feature of the controller you know and love... as long as the gaming application supports these features." That wording suggests that the DualShock 4 will work as a standard gamepad on most titles, but that developers will also have the option of utilizing its unique features such as the touchpad and light bar.

The DualShock is a natural choice for gamers who want to play PlayStation games on their PC, so it makes sense to release both the product and service at the same time. Players will also be able to use the adapter for using Remote Play with their PS4 on a PC or Mac.