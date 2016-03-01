15 Best Mobile Adventure Games

To Be or Not To Be (Android, iOS) ($5.99)

Imagine William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" as a choose-your-path gamebook, and you get Ryan North's "To Be or Not To Be" (Android, iOS), which has you playing the part of Hamlet, Ophelia or Hamlet Senior on their insane adventures. Powered by Tin Man Games' Gamebook Adventures engine, the app takes full advantage of the digital format by accompanying the branching text with music, sound effects, hilarious achievements and an end-game "Haml-o-Meter" and a statistics page that compares your choices with the Bard's. A particular delight is the wealth of illustrations by a variety of Web comic greats such as Kate Beaton (Hark, A Vagrant), Zach Weinersmith (SMBC), and Matthew Inman (Oatmeal). Incredibly hilarious and brilliantly executed, "To Be or Not To Be" will make sure you’ll never look at Shakespeare the same way again.