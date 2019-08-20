Apple Arcade: Games, Price, Release Date and More

Game subscription services are all the rage, providing gamers access to large catalogs of titles for a flat fee. Microsoft’s Game Pass and Sony’s PlayStation Now have had success on consoles, but Apple has been idly sitting wayside, missing out on the action from the largest group of players: mobile gamers.

This fall will change that when Apple Arcade, a first party game subscription service arrives with iOS 13 . Here’s everything we know about it so far

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based game service that is launching across the company’s entire line of devices in Fall 2019. The service will allow users to access over 100 games made by some of the industry’s greatest creators, whether users are on an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone or Mac .

The lineup is hand curated and will forego ads, microtransactions, and ad trackers. The initiative is mutually beneficial for Apple and developers, who will receive development funding and Apple support. The service at launch will have no mobile game subscriptions to compete with directly but may see strong competition from its biggest rival the Google Play Store, with the rumored Google Play Store Pass .

It's rumored we'll learn more about Apple Arcade next month at the iPhone event on September 10 ahead of its Fall 2019 release date. While the service is already being tested by Apple Employees, reports suggest that a portion of the 100 games Arcade will launch with are in active development.

Apple Arcade games: the lineup so far

In order to differentiate itself from other potential Arcade streaming platforms, Apple has signed exclusivity with record breaking game designers such as Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Ken Wong. The service will offer games competitors can not like the highly anticipated Beyond A Steel Sky, a sequel to 1994’s Beneath A Steel Sky. Just a few of the titles include: Where Cards Fall, The Pathless, LEGO Brawls, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, and Sonic Racing. In the past few months, the service has released videos featuring popular mobile developers including Charles Cecil and Bekah Saltsman, discussing the service and how it helps creators.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Arcade features

Boasting over 100 exclusive games, cross-platform versatility and offline play, Apple Arcade’s subscription plan is an enticing offer for mobile gamers. Instead of buying and owning each individual application, subscribers will pay a monthly fee to play as much as they desire. While every game on the service can be downloaded for offline play, it is important to note that users do not own the titles from the Apple Arcade catalogue. Once a membership lapses, so does access to any of the games from Apple Arcade.

Subscribers who own multiple Apple devices can start a game on one system, then jump back in on another. For example, you can start a new game of Sonic Racing on your iPhone, pick it up on your Mac for a bigger display on the go and finish the game on your Apple TV at home. The discovery system will curate games based on their originality, quality and most importantly: fun.

Apple Arcade price: how much will it cost?

According to a report from 9to5 Mac , an App Store API exploit displayed a promotional message stating that the price for Apple Arcade will be $4.99 per month, including a one-month free trial. As Apple previously announced, the service will allow access to all members in a Family Sharing account. Apple has been known to offer student discounts on its subscription rates, so mobile gamers enrolled in college can pay less attention to their lecture and explore more virtual worlds.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Arcade platforms: where you can play

Launching exclusively for the Apple ecosystem, the service will be available for; Apple TV, iPad , iPhone and Mac users in over 150 countries. Subscribers will simply access the platform through its tab on their device’s App Store .