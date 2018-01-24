Good News! Your Pebble Still Isn't Bricked (Yet)

Pebble smartwatch owners can hang on to their devices just a little while longer. Fitbit, the fitness tracker giant that bought Pebble back in 2016, will continue to support Pebble devices through June 30, 2018, according to the company.

Fitbit used Pebble's DNA to build its own software platform for the Ionic smartwatch, which was released last fall, but the company has maintained support for Pebble's own smartwatches since the acquisition. To encourage Pebblers to finally make the jump to Fitbit, the company will offer a $50 discount on an Ionic smartwatch. Fitbit will also continue to support Pebble watches for six months, after initially promising to support those devices through the end of 2017.

Fitbit is hoping the Ionic will have enough of the core Pebble experience — including apps and custom clock faces — to make the transition easy. Pebble apps such as Globetrot, Slides of Time and StepVerse are already in the Fitbit app store.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

If you don't want to give up your Pebble for a Fitbit, your watch will still work after June 30. But you won't be able to access the Pebble app store or forums, send SMS messages or emails, add pins to your timeline from third-party apps or use voice recognition features. Fitbit is also ceasing updates for Pebble's iOS and Androids apps. They won't disappear, but iOS and Android upgrades could break them in the future.

This announcement comes a little more than a year after Pebble's initial acquisition announcement in early December 2016.



