Fitbit.com is shutting down next week — what you need to know

The slow cannibalization of Fitbit by Google continues apace, as the the tech giant has confirmed that it will be shutting down Fitbit.com at the end of September. However, the best fitness trackers made by the company will still be available — at least for now.

A new banner (spotted by our friends at TechRadar) sits atop the Fitbit website saying that the Fitbit store is moving to the Google Store starting on October 1. Clicking the link takes you to a wearable section of the Google Store with a note that reads, "You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Shop below or get help with your Fitbit account here."

For Fitbit fans, it's another step in the demise of the fitness tracking company that was purchased by Google in 2022. Perhaps it isn't surprising, considering Google killed off the web version of the Fitbit dashboardin early July.

When the Google Pixel Watch 3 launched in August, Google's smartwatch inherited many of Fitbit’s best holistic features, including several that were previously paywalled. It also heralded the end of Fitbit smartwatches with news that the Pixel Watch will be Google’s primary smartwatch focus moving forward.

Google even praised Fitbit for their tech that has made it into Google's new smartwatch.

Google appears to still have plans for Fitbit. "We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology," Google told sister site Tech Radar in August.

It doesn't appear that Google is killing off the more specific fitness trackers, with the Google Store listing the Charge 6, Inspire 3, and Luxe. We've heard no plans for Google to produce its own version of these fitness trackers. That said, it doesn't mean Google isn't working on something similar.

For now, Google is continuing to sell the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches, though the company confirmed that they will be the last smartwatches with the Fitbit branding. The company did just release the Fitbit ACE LTE designed for kids in May, but that device is aimed at a different target market.

If you're uncertain about picking up one of the best Fitbit devices still available, perhaps check out our list of the best Fitbit alternatives.

