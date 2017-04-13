Nintendo Finally Selling Extra Switch Docks Next Month

The built-to-travel Nintendo Switch is about to become even more portable. How, you ask? The company is now selling stand-alone Switch docks, so you won't need to lug your whole setup with you when moving from TV to TV.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

Nintendo has announced that the Switch Dock will hit retailers on May 19, but you might not need to wait that long. Right now, the Switch Dock appears to be for sale for $59.99 on Nintendo's online store.

MORE: 7 Reasons to Buy Nintendo Switch (and 4 Reasons Not to)

While an extra dock is a great perk for those with multiple TVs who don't want to unplug and replug when moving between them, Nintendo has bigger Switch bugs to squash. Not only are some owners reporting melting consoles, but Joy-Con pairing issues remain for early adopters and the company has yet to ease concerns about dead display pixels.



This news came in a Nintendo Direct presentation that shed some light on upcoming Switch games. Splatoon 2 (July 21) is getting a new four-player co-op mode and neon yellow Joy-Con controllers will be released in conjunction with wacky fighting game Arms (June 16). Other highlights include Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (May 11), Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (May 26) and a Namco Museum collection that will bundle together classics like Pac-Man and Galaga this summer.