The best streaming services in 2020

Watching top TV and movies is simpler than ever, with the best streaming services. And these services are more important than ever, as theaters have closed as the world is fighting the spread of COVID-19. Now, you simply boot up your favorite service and devour your favorite programs — and find new ones as well — on-demand.

Our favorite streaming services differ in significant ways. Yes, many offer exclusive original programming, but only one has live streaming TV programming and another comes free with Amazon Prime. The best part (for your budget) is that each is available via monthly subscriptions, allowing us to unsubscribe and resubscribe as necessary.

Around the Tom's Guide offices, some of the team has a hard time keep track of the ever-growing list of services. Check out our Quibi review to see the latest competitor, which is mobile-only and pretty clever. And did you know that AT&T TV isn't a month-to-month subscription service? It's a really weird offering that feels like it's stuck in the past.

This is just one half of the streaming revolution, though, as the cable box is apparently meeting its demise as we type, and being replaced by more capable technology. We're testing these services on the best streaming devices, which include Rokus and Chromecasts, devices that help you get these services on your TV.

What are the best streaming services?

The best streaming service overall is Netflix, which offers an excellent selection of TV shows, movies and original programming. But there are plenty of other great options.

If you need something a little cheaper, Hulu is a worthwhile option, and a few dollars less expensive — if you're willing to sit through some commercials, that is. Disney Plus, a relatively new contender, also merits a look, particularly if you like Start Wars, Marvel and Disney's catalog of movies.

And there are even more challengers coming this spring: HBO Max will house the WarnerMedia library (including Friends), while NBC's Peacock will have The Office, SNL and more. Plus, there's Quibi (starting at $5 per month), which launches in April and will feature celebrity-driven, high-budget, short-form content developed just for smart phones, shot in both landscape and portrait orientations.

The best streaming services now

(Image credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix

Starting price: $9 per month | Simultaneous streams: 1-4

Excellent selection

Optimized interface

Good recommendation system

More expensive than other services

Titles come and go frequently

The great-granddaddy in the market remains the best streaming service. As you probably know, Netflix provides unlimited streaming of TV shows, movies, comedy specials and original programming (including Love Is Blind, Glow and Black Mirror) for one monthly subscription fee. You can even create up to five different profiles on a single account to make sure that your favorite content doesn't mess up recommendations for your friends and loved ones.

No other service has yet given Netflix an honest-to-goodness run for its money in terms of selection, quality and performance consistency. Recently, it's been easy to see that Netflix is inching away from its original business model of distributing other studios' films and shows, in favor of these above originals. But as these shows and films get better and better — and Netflix owns the conversation on social media — their decision to move from the films they're losing as competitors build their own streaming services, is getting proven as a solid plan. Our Netflix hidden gems guide shows how it's also got a great library of fantastic shows and movies that have somehow gone under the radar for many audiences.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. HBO GO, HBO NOW

Starting price: $15 per month | Simultaneous streams: 3

Award-winning original programming

Top-tier movies

Original news programming

Pricey

Content phases out frequently

HBO, the original premium content channel, now offers two ways to stream: HBO GO (if you have HBO from a cable or satellite package) and HBO NOW (for cord-cutters). Don't worry about any differences, as the service's dual streaming services offer the same top-shelf content you get from the cable channel itself. And it's library isn't just limited to only Game of Thrones, as shows like seasons of Westworld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Veep are available, too.

For those looking to keep track of current events, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver gives audiences sorely needed laughs — but the network lost Vice News Tonight, which is now back on Viceland. HBO's biggest recent hits are adaptations of Watchmen and The Outsider. At $14.99 per month for HBO NOW, it can be a little pricey.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Disney Plus

Starting price: $7 per month | Simultaneous streams: 4

Reasonable price

Lots of beloved content

UHD resolution options

Some content is in the wrong aspect ratio

Odd gaps in content lineup

Before its release, Disney Plus was one of the most anticipated streaming services on the market. And why wouldn't it be? Disney controls a frankly frightening number of properties, from Marvel, to Star Wars, to Disney's own animated canon, to The Simpsons (all 30 seasons, and counting). At $7 per month, it's among the cheaper of the best streaming services out there, and a lot of the content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes, too.

If you feel Disney's hegemony on entertainment is crushing pop culture, you might want to steer clear — but if this is the stuff you really want to watch, it's hard to argue that it's one of the best streaming services you can get at its price point. Finished The Mandalorian and debating deleting your account?

(Image credit: Hulu; Shutterstock)

4. Hulu

Starting price: $6 per month | Simultaneous streams: 2

Great selection of current TV

Inexpensive

Quality original programming

Frequent commercials

Inconsistent selections from older TV seasons

If you want to keep current with the latest TV shows but don't feel like investing in a cable subscription or an HD antenna, Hulu is the best solution. This service provides access to most major network shows (aside from CBS' programs) and a handful of cable shows the day after they air. It also lets subscribers access a show's current season — or often all of the program's seasons.

In addition, the service hosts a number of original shows (including joint ventures with the BBC, like The Wrong Mans and season 4 of The Thick of It), a selection of offbeat movies and a surprising amount of classic anime series. Recent Hulu hits include a remake of High Fidelity that brings the record shop to New York, and swaps John Cusack out for Zoe Kravitz. Even with a paid subscription, you have to sit through commercials, but far fewer than if you watched the same shows on cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide; Amazon Studios)

5. Amazon Prime Video

Starting price: $119 per year | Simultaneous streams: 3

Wide content selection

Included with other Prime benefits

Good original shows

Not available on some platforms

A la carte content costs extra

For those who do most of their shopping online, Amazon Prime is a no-brainer. For $119 per year, you get free two-day shipping on your purchases, a free Kindle book each month, and unlimited access to both Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video. Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is a veritable buffet of movies, television and original programming (the best Amazon shows range from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man in the High Castle, Bosch and Jack Ryan).

Thanks to a deal with Viacom — which controls Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon — Amazon Prime arguably is the best streaming service when it comes to comedy and children's programming. The service also offers unlimited access to an extensive collection from HBO's back catalog of classics such as The Sopranos and The Wire. You can also rent or purchase movies through Amazon Prime Video, but it's an à la carte service. If you're trying to master your Amazon streaming device, check out our how to use the Fire Stick walkthrough.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

6. Sling TV

Starting price: $30 per month | Simultaneous streams: 1-4

Much cheaper than cable

Wide breadth of content

No contract required

Limited on-demand content

Gets expensive very fast with optional packages

If you like the idea of a cable subscription but feel it's just too expensive and offers more content than you want, Sling TV might provide a happy medium for you. On paper, Sling sounds a lot like a traditional cable service: Pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for about 30 real-time channels. But there's no contract and no set-top box rental fee.

Sling is especially handy for sports fans, as it offers a variety of ESPN channels. For cord-cutting sports fans, this alone is worth the price. Other popular networks, like NBC, BBC America, CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS and the Food Network, sweeten the deal. Check out our Sling TV guide to packages, channels and more. While most of the popular streaming services start at around $50, Sling stands out with its $30 per month starting price.

(Image credit: FuboTV)

7. Fubo TV

Starting price: $55 per month | Simultaneous streams: 2-3

Huge number of channels

Niche sports networks

Some 4K content

More expensive than competitors

No ABC/ESPN

Fubo TV is a good, if somewhat expensive, option for anyone looking to have access to cable channels without an actual cable subscription. Fubo’s standard plan is $54.99 and offers 108 channels, including almost every major broadcast and cable network. And unlike other live TV streaming competitors like YouTube TV and Sling TV, Fubo has 4K streaming for select content on demand. The other knock against Fubo, besides its higher price, is the limited Cloud DVR storage.

While Fubo’s channel lineup is the largest among the higher-priced streamers, it is missing Disney-owned networks like ABC and ESPN. For a service that touts its sports programming, that is a pretty big hole. But the lineup does include popular networks like NBC, Fox, AMC, Food Network, MTV, Syfy and TNT, as well as a ton of niche sports channels.

(Image credit: Sony; Shutterstock)

8. Crackle

Starting price: free | Simultaneous streams: N/A

Free

Amusing content

Good variety of videos

Lots of commercials

Videos rotate very frequently

If you yearn for the halcyon days of cheesy action movies and anime on afternoon cable, Crackle will take you back in time at no cost. The Sony-owned platform broadcasts movies, TV shows and original programming on a rotating basis. There's no subscription or à la carte fee, although you do have to sit through a fair amount of commercials. While the programming is not usually blockbuster material, it's stuff you've heard of — think Total Recall rather than The Terminator, or Pitch Black rather than Riddick. Some of the original shows are good, too.

Crackle originals include Snatch, an adaptation of the Guy Ritchie film, which stars Rupert Grint (yes, Ron Weasley himself). Adam Brody starred in StartUp, Keegan-Michael Key did voice work in the animated Supermansion, and even Chad Michael Murray showed up for CH:OS:EN. There's even Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy, which bears resemblance to what would happen if you made a real life show out of Archer.

How to choose the best streaming services for you

The good news is that you don't need to limit yourself to just one. It's all about picking the number of services that's right for your budget. And to that matter, all depends on the content you want to consume. While Netflix has a diverse array of content, it's not appealing to any specific audience — which means it's probably a service that most people have.

While Netflix is pivoting more to original shows and movies with each passing week, it's still constantly adding licensed movies and shows. That means it's not only the place you'll re-watch The Good Place, but it's also got its own hits like Glow and Love Is Blind.

Alternatively, do not sleep on HBO Now and HBO Go. Not only does the service get top-tier movies, but it's continually getting some of the latest and greatest and most prestigious TV shows, such as Watchmen and The Outsider.

How we test streaming services

Testing streaming services is both serious work and good fun. When we test the quality of these platforms, we use them on multiple devices, including game consoles, web browsers and mobile devices. You'd be surprised at how differently Sling TV can look between a Roku, the Apple TV box and Chrome.

We then compare the services based around the number of simultaneous streams they allow, if they throw in 4K streaming for free (or charge extra), and what other special features they allow. We also keep a strong eye on the new channels coming to each service, with articles such as our Sling Orange vs Blue face-off.

And as pricing constantly changes (not in the right way, most of the time), we have to rethink how each competitor sits in the landscape. Sling, for example, has stayed near the low-end of the field, even though it too has gone up over time.