Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu are getting a price increase — here's how much they'll cost

If it's a day (and it is), then it's probably time for another popular streaming service to increase its price. Disney's streaming portfolio — including Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus — will cost more starting in October. While no one likes to see their subscriptions go up, they are some of the best streaming services, so at least the cost is somewhat justified.

Disney is rolling out the price increases on October 17, according to Variety. So, you have a couple more months to enjoy the current Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu prices. From there, it'll be up to you to decide whether to cancel the services or pay the extra money each month.

A $2 price hike will go into effect for the monthly and annual ad-supported plans for the standalone services, as well as the triple-play bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Ad-free Hulu and the ad-supported Disney Plus/Hulu duo bundle are going up by $1.

The Disney Plus/Hulu Premium no-ads plan will stay at $19.99 per month. And the newly announced Max, Hulu and Disney Plus bundles will retain the same prices of $16.99 (with ads) and $29.99 (ad-free).

Here's a breakdown of the new prices compared to the previous cost:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Disney streaming service prices Row 0 - Cell 0 Old price New Price Increase amount Disney Plus Basic (With Ads) $7.99 $9.99 $2 Disney Plus Premium (No Ads) $13.99 $15.99 $2 ESPN Plus $10.00 $11.99 $1 Hulu with ads $7.99 $9.99 $2 Hulu with no ads $17.99 $18.99 $1 Disney Duo Basic (Disney Plus, Hulu with ads) $9.99 $10.99 $1 Disney Duo Premium (Disney Plus, Hulu without ads) $19.99 $19.99 $0 Disney Bundle Trio Basic (DisneyPlus and Hulu with ads, ESPN Plus) $24.99 $26.99 $2 Hulu + Live TV (With video on demand Ads) $76.99 $82.99 $6 Hulu + Live TV (No video on demand Ads) $89.99 $95.99 $6

The Hulu + Live TV plans see the most significant increases at $6, but every service except the Disney Duo Premium is going up by at least $1. Several popular plans, such as Disney Plus plans, are increasing by $2.

Disney's latest price increase does come with a bit of added value. Beginning Sept. 4, Disney Plus will offer access to an ABC News Live channel and a playlist focused on preschool content. Whether those interest you is a matter of preference, but at the least, the price increase does come with some extra content.

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney Plus,” said Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+. “Whether it's news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

It'll be interesting to see how this price hike affects Disney's long-term subscriber numbers and its many streaming options. Streaming is an important part of the company's future, and it seems like bundles are the main focus. They're meant to act as a bulwark against churn (the cycle of subscribers canceling and then signing up again later). Yet, streaming bundles are taking us right back to the days of cable TV, when you were saddled with a package containing channels you didn't want.

“With this growing offering, and new ways to enjoy your favorite Disney Plus content, Disney subscription plans remain among the best values in streaming today,” the company said in an official announcement. At least, Disney seems to think the value is there, but ultimately, the subscribers will speak with their wallets.