Prime Day streaming deals live — streaming services from 99 cents, Roku devices from $29 and more
Binge must-watch movies and TV shows for less with these Prime Day deals
The world of streaming has never been bigger, but with so many options out there, subscribing to a handful of the best streaming services at once can quickly add up.
That’s where Amazon Prime Day can help. To coincide with the annual sales event, several of the most popular streaming platforms are offering new (and returning) subscribers the chance to score access to a vast catalogue of movies and shows at a serious discount.
The best Prime Day streaming deals include Apple TV Plus for just $4/month for two months (that’s more than 50% off full price), or Paramount Plus for just 99 cents — yes, you can get access to Paramount’s entire library of content for less than a buck. Meanwhile, anime fans won’t want to miss the savings on Crunchyroll, the best animation streaming service around.
If you already pay for all the streaming services you need, there are still Prime Day deals to tempt you. Amazon is currently slashing prices on some of the best streaming devices from brands like Roku, which can upgrade your streaming setup and make watching your favorite TV shows a breeze.
If you’re looking to stream for less this summer, then you’ve come to the right place. The Tom’s Guide streaming team has years of expertise when it comes to at-home watching, and we’re bringing you all the latest Prime Day streaming deals in this dedicated live blog. Now, let's jump into the deals...
Best Prime Day streaming deals right now
- Amazon Prime Video: Get a 30-day free trial
- Paramount Plus: was $12 now $0.99
- Apple TV Plus: was $9 now $4
- MGM Plus: was $6 now $0.99
- AMC Plus: was $6 now $0.99
- Crunchyroll: was $11 now $0.99
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025: was $39 now $29
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34
- Roku Ultra - Ultimate Streaming Player: was $99 now $69
Prime Day streaming service deals
Amazon Prime membership: sign up for a 30-day free trial
If you’re a subscriber, now’s a pretty great time to explore new streaming options. Amazon has slashed the price of 29 channel add-ons (some are as cheap as 99 cents per month). Just a heads-up: the discounted rate only lasts for two months, after which the channels go back to their regular monthly prices. With Prime Day set for July 8–11, Amazon’s already rolling out early deals like this. And of course, one of the best parts of a Prime membership is access to Prime Video.
Amazon Prime membership for 18-24 year olds: get a 6-month free trial now
Apple TV Plus is seriously worth grabbing right now, especially with the current deal cutting the price in half. You’ll get access to award-winning originals like “Severance” and “Ted Lasso,” plus exciting new releases dropping all summer. Even if you’ve never tried Apple’s streaming service before, this is the perfect moment to dive in and see what the fuss is about.
Paramount Plus is arguably the best deal of them all right now. With a huge catalog of hit shows, movies, and exclusive originals like “Star Trek: Picard” and “Yellowstone,” it offers incredible value. If you want the most bang for your buck and endless entertainment options, Paramount Plus is where you want to be especially with prices this low.
MGM Plus is an absolute steal right now at just 99 cents a month for two months, making it the perfect time to jump in. With “The Institute," based on the gripping Stephen King novel, premiering soon, there’s never been a better excuse to sign up and start streaming.
AMC Plus has another awesome deal you can't miss. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 2 has officially landed, bringing more chaos and suspense to the post-apocalyptic universe. And if that’s not enough, “28 Days Later” is also streaming, so whether you're into zombies, survival, or just great storytelling, this service is packed with reasons to hit play this summer.
If you’re craving cozy romances and feel-good stories, Hallmark Plus is a must-have especially with the current deal. It’s the perfect time to catch up on heartwarming favorites and new seasonal premieres. After all, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas, right?
BritBox is absolutely worth checking out if you love gripping mysteries and charming period dramas. You don’t need to be British to enjoy the best of U.K television. From “Midsomer Murders” to “Downton Abbey”-style gems, BritBox brings the crown jewels of British TV right to your screen.
Cinemax is probably a service not many people have heard of, but it’s actually packed with intense movies and gripping original series that I’m sure action fans love. With the current deal, it’s easier than ever to check out shows like “Warrior” and “Banshee” or catch thrilling blockbuster movies. Cinemax might just be your next favorite streaming find.
STARZ is one of the more underrated services, and I’m hoping this deal will get it onto more people’s radars. It’s home to some of the most binge-worthy originals and blockbusters out there. There are plenty of hits like “Sweetpea,” “Outlander,” and a huge movie library that includes Mark Wahlberg’s latest action-thriller “Flight Risk.”
BET Plus is a premium streaming service launched in September 2019 by BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios. It offers original series, movies, documentaries, stand-up, and classics from creators like Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, and Lee Daniels.
Crunchyroll is a leading service dedicated to anime, manga, and Asian dramas. It offers thousands of episodes from popular series like “Naruto,” “Attack on Titan,” and “One Piece,” along with simulcasts straight from Japan. With a passionate global community, Crunchyroll provides subtitles, exclusive content, and manga chapters, making it a top destination for fans of Japanese pop culture.
Prime Day streaming device deals
The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2025 is the latest upgrade in Roku’s lineup, replacing the previous Express 4K Plus. This newer model is smaller, faster, and more powerful, offering stunning 4K HDR and Dolby Vision streaming. With improved Wi-Fi and access to thousands of channels, it’s one of the best Roku devices right now.
Looking to stream in 4K? This small but mighty device delivers a crisp, cinematic experience with support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. It’s lightning-fast, easy to use, and packed with all your favorite apps (no wonder we crowned it the best streaming stick in our review). It’s a top-tier pick for leveling up any home theater setup.
The Roku Ultra is the brand's ultimate streaming box, now faster than ever with a beefy quad-core processor and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It’s got Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, USB-A, Bluetooth headphone support, and a rechargeable voice remote. At $69, it’s built for serious streamers who want quality performance without any fuss.
This compact streambar blends 4K streaming with enhanced audio, making it a great fit for smaller rooms. It offers sharp visuals and a clear improvement over standard TV speakers. While it’s not a high-end sound system, it’s a solid step up in both picture and sound quality, enough for us to confidently give it four stars in our Roku Streambar review.
This is one of the best Roku TVs that makes streaming a breeze with fast Wi-Fi and instant app launches. The easy-to-use interface puts 500+ free channels, live shows, hit movies, and Roku originals right at your fingertips. You can also customize your home screen, explore endless entertainment, and enjoy automatic updates that keep your TV smarter and better every day.
This Roku TV deal is too good to miss
This Roku TV keeps things simple and smooth, with quick app loading and reliable Wi-Fi that makes watching your favorite shows a lot easier. The interface is straightforward, giving you access to hundreds of free channels, live TV, popular movies, and Roku originals.
You can also tailor the home screen to suit your preferences, and the system updates on its own, so everything stays current without you needing to lift a finger. It's over 20% off right now, making it one of the best Prime Day TV deals.
- Roku Smart TV 2025: was $229 now $179
MGM Plus is an underrated streaming service, and it's only 99 cents right now
If you've been sleeping on MGM Plus, now’s your sign to fix that. The streaming service is $0.99 for two months, and trust me, it’s worth it for the shows alone.
"From" (one of my favorite series of all time) is an absolute must-watch if you love eerie, character-driven mysteries that get under your skin. And the timing couldn’t be better: the adaptation of Stephen King’s "The Institute" drops July 13, making this the perfect week to dive in.
- MGM Plus: was $6 now $0.99 @ Amazon
New Prime members can stream free for 30 days!
New Prime members can enjoy a full 30-day free trial, unlocking all the perks Prime has to offer from streaming movies and shows on Prime Video to fast, free shipping on millions of items.
All you need to do is sign up, explore the benefits, and cancel anytime before the trial ends if you decide it’s not for you. It’s a great way to test drive everything Prime has in store, no strings attached!
- Amazon Prime membership: sign up for a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Prime membership for 18-24 year olds: get a 6-month free trial now
Our favorite streaming stick just got a price cut
The Prime Day Roku sale is live, and yes, it includes our favorite streaming stick, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
This compact device plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, giving you access to hundreds of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. It supports 4K resolution for sharper picture quality and includes a simple remote with voice controls for easy navigation. It’s a practical way to turn any compatible TV into a smart streaming device.
With 30% off in a limited time deal, now is the chance to grab one! Prime Day won't be around forever.
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
Paramount Plus has one of the best deals so far
Prime Video has slashed the price on a Paramount Plus add-on subscription, making it one of the best streaming deals available right now. With access to hit series like "Yellowstone," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and loads of exclusive originals, this limited-time offer packs serious value for Prime members.
In our four-star review, we said it has a solid library with some great originals and live sports. It's not a must-have, but at this price you can't go wrong!
- Paramount Plus Premium: was $12 now $0.99 for 2 months @ Amazon
Streaming deals are popping off for Prime Day 2025
Prime Day 2025 is officially underway, and we’re tracking all the best streaming deals currently on offer. Here at Tom’s Guide, we're digging through the chaos to highlight only the discounts worth your time (and money). Stay tuned for the biggest savings on Prime Video’s add-on subscriptions, Roku devices, and more.