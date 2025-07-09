Prime Day streaming deals live — streaming services from 99 cents, Roku devices from $29 and more

The world of streaming has never been bigger, but with so many options out there, subscribing to a handful of the best streaming services at once can quickly add up.

That’s where Amazon Prime Day can help. To coincide with the annual sales event, several of the most popular streaming platforms are offering new (and returning) subscribers the chance to score access to a vast catalogue of movies and shows at a serious discount.

The best Prime Day streaming deals include Apple TV Plus for just $4/month for two months (that’s more than 50% off full price), or Paramount Plus for just 99 cents — yes, you can get access to Paramount’s entire library of content for less than a buck. Meanwhile, anime fans won’t want to miss the savings on Crunchyroll, the best animation streaming service around.

If you already pay for all the streaming services you need, there are still Prime Day deals to tempt you. Amazon is currently slashing prices on some of the best streaming devices from brands like Roku, which can upgrade your streaming setup and make watching your favorite TV shows a breeze.

If you’re looking to stream for less this summer, then you’ve come to the right place. The Tom’s Guide streaming team has years of expertise when it comes to at-home watching, and we’re bringing you all the latest Prime Day streaming deals in this dedicated live blog. Now, let's jump into the deals...

Best Prime Day streaming deals right now

Prime Day streaming service deals

If you’re a subscriber, now’s a pretty great time to explore new streaming options. Amazon has slashed the price of 29 channel add-ons (some are as cheap as 99 cents per month). Just a heads-up: the discounted rate only lasts for two months, after which the channels go back to their regular monthly prices. With Prime Day set for July 8–11, Amazon’s already rolling out early deals like this. And of course, one of the best parts of a Prime membership is access to Prime Video. Amazon Prime membership for 18-24 year olds: get a 6-month free trial now

Apple TV Plus: was $9 now $4 at Amazon Apple TV Plus is seriously worth grabbing right now, especially with the current deal cutting the price in half. You’ll get access to award-winning originals like “Severance” and “Ted Lasso,” plus exciting new releases dropping all summer. Even if you’ve never tried Apple’s streaming service before, this is the perfect moment to dive in and see what the fuss is about.

Paramount Plus: was $12 now $0.99 at Amazon Paramount Plus is arguably the best deal of them all right now. With a huge catalog of hit shows, movies, and exclusive originals like “Star Trek: Picard” and “Yellowstone,” it offers incredible value. If you want the most bang for your buck and endless entertainment options, Paramount Plus is where you want to be especially with prices this low.

MGM Plus: was $6 now $0.99 at Amazon MGM Plus is an absolute steal right now at just 99 cents a month for two months, making it the perfect time to jump in. With “The Institute," based on the gripping Stephen King novel, premiering soon, there’s never been a better excuse to sign up and start streaming.

Hallmark Plus: was $7 now $0.99 at Amazon If you’re craving cozy romances and feel-good stories, Hallmark Plus is a must-have especially with the current deal. It’s the perfect time to catch up on heartwarming favorites and new seasonal premieres. After all, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas, right?

BritBox: was $8 now $0.99 at Amazon BritBox is absolutely worth checking out if you love gripping mysteries and charming period dramas. You don’t need to be British to enjoy the best of U.K television. From “Midsomer Murders” to “Downton Abbey”-style gems, BritBox brings the crown jewels of British TV right to your screen.

Cinemax: was $9 now $0.99 at Amazon Cinemax is probably a service not many people have heard of, but it’s actually packed with intense movies and gripping original series that I’m sure action fans love. With the current deal, it’s easier than ever to check out shows like “Warrior” and “Banshee” or catch thrilling blockbuster movies. Cinemax might just be your next favorite streaming find.

STARZ: was $10 now $0.99 at Amazon STARZ is one of the more underrated services, and I’m hoping this deal will get it onto more people’s radars. It’s home to some of the most binge-worthy originals and blockbusters out there. There are plenty of hits like “Sweetpea,” “Outlander,” and a huge movie library that includes Mark Wahlberg’s latest action-thriller “Flight Risk.”

Bet Plus: was $10 now $0.99 at Amazon BET Plus is a premium streaming service launched in September 2019 by BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios. It offers original series, movies, documentaries, stand-up, and classics from creators like Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, and Lee Daniels.

Crunchyroll: was $11 now $0.99 at Amazon Crunchyroll is a leading service dedicated to anime, manga, and Asian dramas. It offers thousands of episodes from popular series like “Naruto,” “Attack on Titan,” and “One Piece,” along with simulcasts straight from Japan. With a passionate global community, Crunchyroll provides subtitles, exclusive content, and manga chapters, making it a top destination for fans of Japanese pop culture.

Prime Day streaming device deals

Roku Ultra - Ultimate Streaming Player: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Roku Ultra is the brand's ultimate streaming box, now faster than ever with a beefy quad-core processor and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It’s got Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, USB-A, Bluetooth headphone support, and a rechargeable voice remote. At $69, it’s built for serious streamers who want quality performance without any fuss.

Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $79 at Amazon This compact streambar blends 4K streaming with enhanced audio, making it a great fit for smaller rooms. It offers sharp visuals and a clear improvement over standard TV speakers. While it’s not a high-end sound system, it’s a solid step up in both picture and sound quality, enough for us to confidently give it four stars in our Roku Streambar review.