Peacock is currently available in three tiers. The first is called Peacock Free, and as the name suggests this one doesn't come with a subscription fee. You'll get ad-supported access to a limited selection of the Peacock library, but you can't watch originals or live sports.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month, and while it does also have ads it gives you full access to the entirety of the Peacock library. You also get live sports matches, original shows and next-day availability for ongoing NBC series.

The top-tier package is Peacock Premium Plus and it costs $9.99 a month. Premium Plus removes almost all ads, although a very small number of shows and movies will still feature brief ads. Premium Plus also allows you to download and watch content offline.