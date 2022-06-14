Peacock TV promo codes for June 2022
What are Peacock TV promo codes
Peacock promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of a Peacock subscription. With a promo code, you can get an extended free trial or even knock a significant amount of money off an annual plan. But, be aware, some Peacock promo codes are only valid on new accounts.
Where can I find Peacock TV promo codes that work?
Peacock promo codes can be found on any given day of the week, but the streamer doesn't always do a good job of making them visible. That's where pages like this one can help. Here you'll find the best Peacock promo codes that are currently available.
How many Peacock TV subscription plans are there?
Peacock is currently available in three tiers. The first is called Peacock Free, and as the name suggests this one doesn't come with a subscription fee. You'll get ad-supported access to a limited selection of the Peacock library, but you can't watch originals or live sports.
Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month, and while it does also have ads it gives you full access to the entirety of the Peacock library. You also get live sports matches, original shows and next-day availability for ongoing NBC series.
The top-tier package is Peacock Premium Plus and it costs $9.99 a month. Premium Plus removes almost all ads, although a very small number of shows and movies will still feature brief ads. Premium Plus also allows you to download and watch content offline.
Does Peacock TV have ads?
Yes, Peacock does have ads if you opt for the Free to Premium subscription tiers. The Premium Plus plan removes almost all advertisements, but a small number of shows, movies and live events will still feature brief ads.
Peacock TV hints and tips
In addition to Peacock TV coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to Peacock TV:
- Peacock Free: If you want access to Peacock without spending a dime, then the Peacock Free subscription plan is for you. Just be aware alongside being ad-supported, this package doesn't give you access to the streaming service's full library.
- Subscribe annually: Like most streaming services Peacock offers a discount if you commit to a full year upfront. For example, the Premium plan costs $49.99 a year, which is a saving of 17% compared to its monthly price.
How to use Peacock TV promo codes
Using a Peacock promo code isn't difficult. Many of them will be applied automatically when signing up to the streaming service directly from this article.
There is one big caveat when it comes to discussing the best Peacock promo codes: some of them are only available to new subscribers. If you already have a Peacock account, many of the best Peacock coupon codes will not work for you.
Fear not, universal Peacock codes and deals have appeared in the past. These codes usually appear during major sales events and holidays and can be used by pre-existing subscribers as well as new accounts.
About Peacock TV
Peacock TV is a new streaming service from NBC that was first launched in July 2020. Since then it's earned a reputation as one of the best value for money streaming platforms available, offering cheaper subscription plans than many of its biggest rivals.The streamer is the home of some of the best comedy shows ever created including the likes of The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Modern Family. Plus, it's got some creat dramas as well such as Yellowstone, Murder, She Wrote and Battlestar Galactica. It also boasts a compelling range of original content exclusive to the platform. Movie fans will also appreciate the streaming service's collection of flicks which includes every single installment in the juggernaut Fast and Furious franchise. If all that wasn't enough Peacock also offers live Premier League soccer and WWE Network content, as well as rugby, supercross and figure skating coverage.
