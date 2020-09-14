Best shows on Hulu (September 2020)

Watching the best shows on Hulu is our form of self-care. Streaming entertainment has been one of the few bright spots in the last few months, with so many theaters and venues still closed during the pandemic.

With its enormous vault of content, Hulu is one of the best streaming services. On the TV side, they've got classic library series, recent airings of current shows and a bunch of acclaimed originals, including The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere. And there's always something new popping up for our bingeing pleasure; this month brings a new season of Pen15 and the new comedy Woke.

One of the service's best features is FX on Hulu, which has older hits like Justified and The Shield as well as next-day episodes of current FX series (i.e. American Horror Story and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). FX on Hulu also brings exclusive series to Hulu subscribers (meaning, they won't air first on FX), like the recently acclaimed Mrs. America.

If you like reality TV, Hulu is the best way to binge everything from Married at First Sight to 90 Day Fiance to The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Drama lovers will find everything from ER to Friday Night Lights to Grey's Anatomy. And comedy fans can laugh along to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rick and Morty and What We Do in the Shadows.

Best shows on Hulu: What's new September 2020

PEN15 season 2

Seven episodes (part 1) start streaming September 18

One of the weirdest and most heartwarming comes on television is back for more awkward adventures of teenage life. PEN15 will make you laugh, cry and cringe as it takes you back to messy middle school days. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves in the year 2000, navigating bad haircuts, unrequited crushes, hallway bullies and the never-ending quest to be cool. The show sends up the juvenile humor and dumb references of kids that age (the title itself is a joke spelling of penis), and deftly balances the stew of emotions that every teen experiences. Watch now

Woke

All eight episodes start streaming September 9

Lamorne Morris' Winston ended up being one of the best characters on New Girl. Now, the actor brings his often-goofy charm as the headliner of this comedy that's a mix of live action and animated sequences. Morris plays Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist about to hit it big with his cute Toast and Butter comic books. He usually avoids controversial topics, but after a disturbing encounter with the police, the traumatized Keef starts hearing inanimate objects that confront him about racism and injustice. Wokeness is his new superpower. Watch it here

Here are more highlights from what's new on Hulu this month:

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Sept. 7)

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (Sept. 16)

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Sept. 22)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Sept. 28)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Sept. 28)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 28)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Sept. 28)

Best Hulu TV shows

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Top Chef host and cookbook author (and very entertaining quarantine chef) travels around America to taste diverse foods and cuisines across the country, exploring how immigrant groups have shaped what American food is today. Lakshmi visits a new city in each of the 10 half-hour episodes, with El Paso her first stop. In each town, she focuses on one particular dish and its history, whether it's a family recipe passed down through generations or street food. At one point, she even tries eating a rodent! (None for us, thanks.) "This is the real America," Lakshmi says. Watch now

Love, Victor

(Image credit: Hulu)

The acclaimed, groundbreaking 2018 film Love, Simon inspires this spinoff/sequel, which follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School. While adjusts to his new town and community, Victor is also undertaking his own journey of self-discovery as he struggles with his sexual orientation. For help and support, he reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson, returning as narrator). Love, Victor is the kind of sweet, moving, realistic teen drama that any streaming service would love to have. Disney Plus, however, punted it to Hulu. Fine by us — Hulu is a great home for content geared to all ages. Watch now

Ramy

(Image credit: Hulu)

The acclaimed comedy surprised many people when star/creator Ramy Youssef won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor, though the trophy was entirely deserved. Now, the show returns for a second season to continue following young Muslim man Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) on his spiritual journey, as he grapples with a deeper commitment to his faith while still living as a modern American. Expect more nuanced perspectives on current issues, as well as interesting developments in Ramy's romantic life. Plus, the new season will feature a very special guest star: two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Watch now

Little Fires Everywhere

(Image credit: Hulu)

Powerhouse actresses Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington team up for this limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng's bestselling novel, which follows two families with very different backgrounds. Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) is a rich suburban mom with a picture-perfect family. She upends all of their lives by offering the mysterious new woman in town, Mia (Washington), a job as a maid after seeing that Mia and her daughter seem to be living out of a car. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch now

The Handmaid's Tale

(Image credit: George Kraychyk/Hulu)

Based on Margaret Atwood's science-fiction novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale gives voice to fears felt by women all over the Western world. The show envisions a future in which the United States has become a patriarchal theocracy, and most women have lost the ability to bear children. Fertile "handmaids" are forced to birth babies for wealthy couples. Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is one such handmaid, who eventually finds small ways to rebel against her position, even though she risks her life by doing so. The TV series has now gone past where the book ended, for readers who were curious about what happens next. Watch now

Castle Rock

(Image credit: Hulu)

Stephen King adaptations are a dime a dozen, but completely original tales using King's mythos as a springboard? Those are a little rarer. Castle Rock is a love letter to King's connected universe of stories, as well as a thoroughly decent horror yarn in its own right. The series takes place in the town of Castle Rock, Maine, which featured prominently in works like The Dead Zone, Cujo and The Body. André Holland plays Henry Matthew Deaver: an attorney called back to his hometown of Castle Rock under mysterious circumstances. Murders and supernatural thrills ensue, with a story that touches on other dimensions and intersecting realities. Watch now

Rick & Morty

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Part sci-fi romp, part family drama and part Lovecraftian horror, Rick and Morty isn't quite like anything else on TV. This animated comedy follows Rick, a dimension-hopping mad scientist, and Morty, his dimwitted teenage grandson, as they get themselves into trouble all around the multiverse. With joke-a-minute pacing and lots of colorful aliens to see, Rick and Morty is easy to sit down and binge. But when the three-dimensional characters start grappling with issues like mortality, individuality and existential freedom, it can get surprisingly deep, too. Few shows pull off the balance between the sublime and the ridiculous so well, all while exploring big ideas. Watch now

The Great

(Image credit: Hulu)

The period comedy genre doesn't have a lot of entrants, but here comes a new one about Catherine the Great, Russia's longest reigning female ruler. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine, who starts out as an idealistic, romantic young girl engaged to marry the mercurial Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). When she arrives at court, she finds a dangerous, depraved world and resolves to fix it. All she has to do is kill her husband, battle the the church, outsmart the military and get the nobles on board. Watch now