Best soundbar deals in March 2020

Great news if you're in the market for a new soundbar. Retailers are gearing up for Super Bowl 2020's kick-off with some of the best soundbar deals we've seen yet.

The right soundbar system will boost your TV's speaker so NFL games, Netflix and Disney Plus streams will come to life in surround sound. It'll also eliminate messy cable clutter from your living room.

Thankfully, retailers are offering some of the best soundbar deals on systems from Bose, LG, Samsung, Sony, and Yamaha. So if you're looking for the best cheap soundbars under $100 or the best soundbars you can get, you've come to right place.

These are the best soundbar deals right now.

The best soundbar deals right now

JBL 3.1 Ch. Soundbar System: was $500 now $279 @ Best Buy

This JBL soundbar system includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer and digital amplifier to make movies come to life in surround sound. Now $220 off, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this system. View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Bose Solo 5 is Bluetooth-enabled, so it connects wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet. This makes streaming music from a device to your soundbar an effortless process.View Deal