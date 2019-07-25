Best Soundbar Deals for July 2019

Looking for a new TV soundbar to complement that new HDTV you bought on Prime Day? Or do you just want to rid your living room of messy cable clutter?

These slender speakers that deliver true 360 degree cinema-like sound can be a costly investment. So if you're looking to enhance your listening experience for a price that fits your budget, you've come to the right place.



Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering solid deals on some of today's best soundbars from Bose, Sony, Vizio and more. Currently, Walmart has the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Soundbar on sale for $179.99.

Normally priced at $279.99, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this soundbar. It's also $20 cheaper than LG's current direct sale price. Amazon also has this same soundbar system on sale for the same price.

With 400 Watts and DTS Virtual sound, the LG SL5Y packs powerful audio into a sleek design. It features HDMI, optical, and Bluetooth connectivity options for versatile playback.

With DTS virtual: x sound and 24-bit hi-res audio support, this soundbar creates a life-like audio experience. What's more, it automatically adjusts the volume during ad breaks so you can say goodbye to loud, startling commercials.

Meanwhile Amazon continues to offer the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar for $159.99 ($50 off). It upgrades your TV's sound and features a unique "dialogue mode" to accentuate spoken words.