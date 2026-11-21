Keeping carpets and sofas spotless can be a real challenge. This is especially the case if you have young kids or pets running around. And if there’s one task I hate, it’s removing tough stains once they set in.

If you're looking to tackle deep carpet stains without the hassle, you're in luck — I've just spotted a great deal on one of our favorite mini spot cleaners.

Right now, the BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner is just $79 from $99 on Amazon. That’s a decent 20% discount. I love how versatile this mini cleaner is, and it’s great for sofas, pet beds, or giving your car interior a quick refresh.

So if you’re looking for a portable spot cleaner that makes light work of tough messes, here’s why I’ll be picking one up today.

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Save on this portable, compact spot cleaner, designed to easily tackle everyday spills and messes across your home. Equipped with powerful suction, it sprays, scrubs, and quickly removes stubborn spots from virtually any surface. It's super lightweight and easy to store. It also comes with an 8oz Bissell formula to make cleaning a breeze.

Why I'll be picking up a Bissell mini spot cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet Cleaner (Image credit: Bissell)

There’s a reason why this mini yet mighty spot cleaner has become so popular. After blowing up on TikTok, Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner won over shoppers who rave about its exceptional power and stain removal — a game-changer for pet owners.

Whether you’re cleaning up tough stains like coffee, wine, and even grease, the mini machine comes with three handy tools. There's a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool that rinses out your machine's hose after each use; a 3" Tough Stain Tool, which sprays, scrubs, and suctions away tough spots; and a Spraying Crevice Tool that can clean tight, hard-to-reach areas like stairs, upholstery crevices, and grimy car interiors.

Additionally, its compact design takes up less storage space than traditional carpet and upholstery cleaners, making it simple to tuck away when you're done.

At just $79, the Little Green Carpet Cleaner offers exceptional value for all your deep cleaning needs! But you'd better hurry before they sell out fast.

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