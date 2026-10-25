I watched 3 movies with JBL and Samsung's 2026 flagship soundbars — here's the one I'd choose and why

As oxymoronic as it sounds, even cheap soundbars are expensive. Flagship soundbars? Oof, don't look at the price tag if you're already feeling a bit weepy, because you won't like it. "How many zeros? That has to be a typo, right?"

Nope. No typo. Unfortunately, dropping well over $1,500 for one of the best soundbars is... normal? How can this possibly be normal? Who has that kind of money? Not me, that's for sure, but I'm here to help you make well-informed purchasing decisions.

I recently reviewed the JBL Bar 1300X MK2 and the Samsung Q990H — both the American and Korean behemoths' current flagships. While the JBL option came out in late 2025, it's still the current flagship, hence my referring to it as 2026's flagship. Samsung's was released earlier in 2026.

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These two soundbars represent the best of the best. While I'm sure you won't be disappointed by either, I know which one I would buy, and here's why. Let's get into it.

Save $300 JBL Bar 1300X MK2: was $1,699.95 now $1,399.95 at Amazon Not only is the JBL Bar 1300X MK2 one of the best soundbars on the market right now, it's also randomly discounted. The 11.4.1 channel soundbar is the easiest way to get cinematic, movie theater sound quality at home. Removable, wireless rear speakers and a floorboard-quaking subwoofer are the cherry on top.

Save $500 Samsung Q990H: was $1,997.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon There must be something in the water, because even Samsung's new flagship is discounted too. At just $1,500, the Q990H is a fantastic deal. The 11.4.1 channel soundbar has a huge 23 speakers for room-filling Dolby Atmos and a powerful 300W subwoofer to enrage your neighbors.

Bass battle

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Both the JBL Bar 1300X MK2 and the Samsung Q990H have extremely powerful bass. Both models come with a standalone 300W subwoofer. In real terms, that means hella bass.

In the U.S. model, JBL's sub has a single 12-inch driver, whilst the E.U. and U.K. model equals Samsung's dual 8-inch driver setup. As I'm in the U.K., I tested the dual-driver version, and, unfortunately, I can't confidently say if there's a tangible difference between the models. I can, however, assure you with every fiber of my being that the U.K. sub is Epic. Yes, with a capital 'E'.

I watched "Top Gun: Maverick" with both soundbars. Of the JBL, I wrote in my review, "The first scene, with Maverick flying in hypersonic, rumbled through the subwoofer with immense energy and depth." Even so, "each [high-frequency] siren blare and alarm was clear over the pounding bass", which proves the subwoofer doesn't overpower the rest of the soundstage.

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Similarly, Samsung's bass performance was excellent during "The Batman". In my review, I wrote, "I could feel the subwoofer through the chair", and "My colleagues told me they could feel the subwoofer rumbling from downstairs, so I’m sorry, but I was having too much fun to care."

Yep, that's all I really needed to write, isn't it? What else can you ask for from a flagship soundbar?

There's also a bass boost mode on the JBL and Samsung apps, and individual subwoofer volume adjustments, which I set to the max during my testing period. While I wouldn't recommend this if you've got sensitive downstairs neighbors, you can seriously push the subs to their peaks.

Dialogue duel

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One of the most important features in a soundbar is its ability to produce clear, intelligible dialogue without losing bass, high-frequency in-scene (diegetic) sound effects, soundtrack, and 360° audio. It's not a tall order, is it?

Both the Samsung and JBL models have a dialogue enhancement in the app. I didn't find the need to use this on the Samsung, not even during radio-ed dialogue scenes. JBL's isn't explicitly called dialogue mode, but Movie mode brings dialogue to the center channel, and the soundbar has something called PureVoice 2.0. In real terms, this means it's better at isolating and pronouncing speech than soundbars without PureVoice 2.0.

I've seen some users online discredit the 1300X MK2's dialogue performance, but I completely disagree. I never struggled to hear dialogue; not during flying scenes in "Top Gun: Maverick", nor the action sequences in "No Time to Die". I heard every word.

The Samsung model is just as clear. In "Top Gun: Maverick"'s near-overwhelming dogfighting scenes, I "could hear every layer of in-scene plane sound effects, each rich guitar chord, and every syllable of dialogue."

I don't think there's a clear winner here. Perhaps I'd recommend the Samsung if you know you have dialogue processing issues personally — due to the explicit dialogue enhancement mode — but I never strained to understand actors in any movie on either soundbar.

Dolby Atmos dalliance

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Dolby Atmos is another must-have feature when you're looking at premium, flagship soundbars. Of course, both the JBL and Samsung have DTS:X as well, but as I watched Dolby Atmos-enabled 4K UHD Blu-rays, I need to evaluate Dolby Atmos performance here. If you have DTS:X DVDs, just know both soundbars will play them to their full potential.

Even so, the JBL just took the win here. "Top Gun: Maverick" is the best movie to test Dolby Atmos (I'll fight you on this) thanks to the gorgeous flying scenes. When I watched this movie on the JBL, the planes "raced overhead as if I were truly outside."

On top of that, the OST was "bombastic without overpowering the screeching jet engine sounds, and the radio dialogue was surprisingly clear."

However, I still wanted a little more. Now that I've tested the $3,500 Yamaha True X Surround 90A — the best Dolby Atmos soundbar I've ever used, but way too expensive and with unimpressive dialogue performance — I'm a tough cookie.

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Similarly, when I tested the Samsung, I wrote, "width is great, but the Q990H doesn’t sound quite as high as I’d like for $2k."

I could hear the planes around me, but the JBL did a better job of tricking me the planes were flying over me. "I wanted more from the surround speakers," I wrote of the Q990H. "Even on “Surround” mode, I wanted a stronger surround sound."

Although it's close, and although I still thoroughly enjoyed testing the Samsung Q990H, the JBL just cinched this victory.

Feature facedown

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New for 2026, Samsung no longer restricts its awesome "SpaceFit Sound Pro" to compatible AI Samsung TVs. I tested the Q990H on both an LG and a TCL and I enabled SpaceFit Sound Pro in SmartThings.

JBL has a similar room configuration tool, but its name is a little less snazzy: audio calibration. Boo! Where's the whimsy? Where's the trademarkeable moniker?

I jest, I jest. As long as the feature works, I really don't care what it's called.

Both Samsung and JBL's room calibration features work perfectly. When I tested the Samsung, the sound before was good enough, but it was a little pinched in the center speaker and a touch diffused on the rear channels. After enabling SpaceFit Sound Pro, the soundbar readjusted itself so the dialogue was more expansive.

Similarly, JBL's audio calibration increased the height, width, and depth of sound, providing a more immersive experience.

If you have an oddly shaped living room or weirdly low ceilings, both these calibration tools will adjust audio output to optimize for your space. I wouldn't buy a premium soundbar without this feature.

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Of course, both soundbars have more features than just automatic room calibration. Both have AirPlay, so you can play music from your phone to the devices, and both sound surprisingly great. Soundbars are notorious for making even the best songs sound mediocre, but that's not the case here. Bass is powerful and controlled through both 300W subwoofers, and the soundbars themselves do a fantastic job of separating vocals for maximum musicality.

There's a plethora of playback modes in both soundbars, namely dialogue enhancer and bass boost, which I discussed earlier.

However, there's one key place where the Samsung takes the lead: 4K pass-through at 120Hz. The JBL lags behind at just 60Hz (still — this was one of my major qualms with the original model).

If you're a 4K gamer, this will probably edge your hand towards the Samsung. Personally, though, I would never notice the 60Hz refresh rate, as I don't game. Just something to think about.

My choice

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This decision is much trickier right now — both soundbars are massively discounted. The JBL Bar 1300X MK2 is $300 off, down from $1,700 to $1,400. Similarly, Samsung's Q990H is $1,500 down from $2,000. Yes, a huge $500 off.

Before the discount, it's a no-brainer: grab the cheaper JBL if you don't have a Samsung TV. You'd save $400 and get a more immersive experience while you're at it.

I would personally still buy the JBL instead. I'm a famous (or infamous, depending on how you view it) spendthrift. If something is $9 and something else is $8.99, I'm buying the $8.99 one. I get to keep my cent!

Both soundbars have room-filling bass. Samsung and JBL's 300W subwoofers are both forces to be reckoned with, and both the 11-channel soundbars provide unbeatable dialogue clarity. On top of that, both have wireless rears for true Dolby Atmos immersion.

For me, though, the JBL just ekes out the win thanks to the slightly better height and more palatable price tag.

Which one would you buy?

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