We’re days away from the official start of the NFL season. As it happens, kickoff coincides with mid-year discounts on some of the most popular TVs of the year.

But not every set is worth buying, and this is especially true when it comes to big-screen TVs in the 75- to 85-inch range. The bigger the screen, the more likely you are to notice when corners have been cut.

That’s why I’ve pored over listings on Amazon and Best Buy for big-screen TV deals worth buying — with an emphasis on sets that can handle the starting job on game day. I’ve made sure to find genuinely affordable options, too, like my favorite of the bunch: the 75-inch Hisense U6SF Pro for $799 on Amazon.

My top big-screen TV deals

Save $250 Roku 75" Plus Series 4K Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $649 at Best Buy The Roku Plus Series is a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for streaming NFL games this season. It's not the brightest TV on the block, but its inclusion of local dimming is very much worth having at this price point. It's the TV I recommend for people who just want a cheap, easy way to stream football on a big screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($600) Hisense 75" U6SF Pro Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $799 at Amazon This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. It's the budget-friendly, big-screen TV to buy if you want excellent visibility during day games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $550 TCL 85" QM5K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $849 at Best Buy A Best Buy exclusive, the TCL QM5K comes with built-in Google TV features for streaming NFL games, plus Dolby Vision support. Its handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which is great to have in your back pocket at this price point. It's not quite as bright as the 75-inch U6SF Pro listed above, but it's an excellent compromise if you want a bigger, 85-inch screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 TCL 85" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,197 now $1,097 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen TV with a little more oomph than the QM5K, why not take a look at its step-up sibling, the TCL QM6K? This TV's modest array of Mini-LEDs offers better brightness and backlight control than the QM5K and comes with a similar set of features. It's an excellent compromise that sits between ultra-affordable, big-screen options and higher-end sets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($800) Hisense 75" U7SG Mini-LED TV : was $1,999 now $1,199 at Best Buy Hisense's newest, mid-range set offers a taste of high-end performance without the sky-high price. Right now, it's already got a 40%-off discount at Best Buy ahead of the NFL season. In addition to bright, punchy Mini-LEDs and QLED color, the U7SG also offers a thorough slate of gaming- and streaming-related features (including Google TV). Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 TCL 75" QM8L 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,997 now $1,697 at Amazon TCL's flagship Mini-LED TV for 2026 is equipped with a secret weapon that will have football field grass looking gorgeously green. The brand's Super Quantum Dot technology delivers some of the best color performance we've seen this year, and it's also among the brightest options in its class, too. Conveniently, the 75-inch version just dropped in price ahead of football season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($1,500) Samsung 77" S90F 4K OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy Samsung's mid-range OLED TV has been immensely popular with our readers, and it's easy to understand why. This OLED delivers fantastic HDR brightness for a TV in this class, and it's packed with a ton of features for gaming and streaming. The 77-inch model was too pricey for most people at launch, but right now, it's listed for 43% off its original price. If you're in the market for a 77-inch OLED TV ahead of football season, the S90F finds the sweet spot between value and performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 Sony 75" Bravia 7 II True RGB 4K TV: was $3,099 now $2,299 at Best Buy Sony's mid-range True RGB TV blends cutting-edge display technology with Sony's superb picture processing. It also comes with a heaping helping of streaming- and -gaming-related features. Right now, the 75-inch version is on sale for $800 off at Best Buy. If you want to impress your game day guests with a TV that taps brand-new tech, the 75-inch Bravia 7 II is the one I'd go with. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,300 LG 83" C6 4K OLED TV: was $5,299 now $3,999 at Amazon The C6 is one of the best mid-range OLEDs of the year, and until recently, the room-dominating 83-inch version of this phenomenal TV was a full $1,300 pricier than it is right now. The C6 is best suited for football fans with a home theater-like setup, as it trades the searing brightness of a high-end Mini-LED TV for surgical micro-contrast and incredible depth. It also comes with a class-leading set of features for gaming and streaming. Read more Read less ▼

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