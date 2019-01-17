Get These Sweat-Resistant, Bluetooth Earbuds for Just $17

Getting in shape is one of the most common New Year's resolutions. Unfortunately, no tech gadget can make it easier to shed those holiday pounds. These Aukey headphones, however, can make your time at the gym a little more enjoyable.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Aukey EP-B40 Latitude Lite Wireless Earbuds on sale for $16.89 via coupon code "AUKEY4EP". (Coupon is valid through Jan. 21). Normally priced at $26, that's $10 off and a buck cheaper than they were on Black Friday

The Aukey EP-B40 earbuds are more than just another pair of budget cans. They're one of our favorite cheap running headphones.

They come with three ear tip and ear hook sizes to ensure a snug, comfy fit and they're IPX4-certified, which means they can withstand sweat or weather through a storm when you're outdoors.

The earbuds feature an in-line remote that gives you access to playback controls and also lets you toggle between three EQ modes: treble, bass, and default. There's also a built-in noise-cancelling mic for hands-free calling. With regards to battery life, the earbuds are rated as having an 8-hour battery.

Alternatively, Amazon is also discounting Aukey's just-released Bluetooth buds. (Click the on-page coupon to save $10 on each).

Both deals are valid through Jan. 23.