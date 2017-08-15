Trending

Save Up to 30 Percent During Logitech's Flash Sale

A 1-day sale on some of our favorite Logitech accessories.

When it comes to PC accessories, few manufacturers come close to matching Logitech's massive portfolio.

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a handful of Logitech's best accessories including some of its mice, keyboards, and a 2.1 speaker system. The sale includes many of our favorite Logitech devices, such as:

K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard: The K400 Plus is a wireless TV keyboard designed to let you navigate your smart TV from the comforts of your couch. It features a built-in, 3.5-inch touchpad and media playback keys.

HD Pro Webcam C920: The C920 is proof that standalone webcams still have a place in today's tech world. Its image quality surpasses that of many built-in webcams and at $46.84, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The 1080p webcam is flanked by LEDs and microphones and features a 78-degree field of view, which is more than enough to squeeze a second person into the frame.

MX Master Mouse: The MX Master Mouse combines a gorgeous, ergonomic design with a host of intelligent features. It's an excellent every day mouse designed strictly for productivity. Although Logitech sells it for $100, today it's selling for $49.99 on Amazon.

Z523 Speakers: Whether you're playing games or streaming movies, this 2.1 speaker system offers room-filling, 360-degree sound. The accompanying down-firing subwoofer features a 6.5-inch pressure driver with ultra-deep bass.

This Logitech sale ends today and only applies to items sold via Amazon (excluding third-party merchants).