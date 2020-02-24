The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch, but you need to know how to use the Apple Watch to get the most out of it. For starters, which Apple Watch is best for you? Apple sells a few different models at varying prices. Then there are hundreds of watch bands from Apple and third parties.
Next, you'll want to find the Apple Watch apps that best suit your needs and interests, dig into the features that you want, and more.
From model comparisons to quick tips and tricks, here's how to use the Apple Watch to make it truly personal.
Which Apple Watch should you buy?
With the release of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple discontinued the Series 4, but kept the Series 3. We know, it's confusing, especially since you can still find the Series 4 for sale at some retailers. If you're undecided as to which Apple Watch to purchase, we have a detailed breakdown of the Apple Watch 3 vs. the Apple Watch 5, but here's a chart showing the major differences between the two watches. We've also compared the Apple Watch Series 5 vs. Series 4, should you want to upgrade.
|Apple Watch 3
|Apple Watch 5
|Starting Price
|$199 (GPS) $299 (GPS + LTE)
|$399 (GPS) $499 (GPS + LTE)
|Size
|38mm, 42mm
|40mm, 44mm
|Display Size
|272 x 340 (38mm), 312 x 390 (42mm)
|324 by 394 pixels (40mm), 368 by 448 pixels (44mm)
|Music Storage
|8GB (GPS), 16GB (GPS + LTE)
|32GB
|Heart Rate Monitor
|Optical heart rate sensor
|Optical heart rate sensor, electric heart rate sensor for electrocardiograms
|Special Features
|high/low heart rate detection. Emergency SOS
|Fall detection, low heart rate alerts, ECG, Always-on display, compass, Emergency international calling
Is the Apple Watch waterproof?
The Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 are water-resistant to 50 meters, and can be used for shallow-water activities, such as swimming. However, Apple does not recommend using the Apple Watch for scuba diving or any other activities where it could be exposed to high-velocity water, just as water skiing.
The Apple Watch (1st generation) and Apple Watch Series 1 are only splash-resistant, so it's not recommended to submerge them in water.
Apple also says that soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and perfumes could degrade the quality of the seals on the Apple Watch. If your Apple Watch is exposed to anything other than fresh water, it should be rinsed in fresh water and then dried.
How to use the Apple Watch: Getting started
Everything you need to know to get your Apple Watch up and running.
Of all the smartwatches, the Apple Watch has the largest app store. Here are our favorite apps.
Personalize the look of your Apple Watch with a third-party watch strap.
It's easy to change your Apple Watch band. Here's how.
How to use the Apple Watch: Personalizing the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has a lot of neat tricks. Here are 10 of our favorites.
Is the text on your Apple Watch too small? Here's how to enlarge it.
Sometimes, you don't want your Apple Watch to bleep and bloop.
Add apps you want, get rid of those you don't.
The Dock gives you quick access to your favorite apps. Here's how to customize it.
Here's how you can quickly move between apps on your Apple Watch.
Theater Mode lets you silence you watch for shows and meetings.
How to use the Apple Watch: Messaging features
You might never have to take your phone out of your pocket to send a text, email, or make a call. Here's how to use your Apple Watch as the ultimate messaging device.
You can type or dictate a message. Here's how.
If you want to do something more creative, you can even draw messages.
Reach out and touch someone.
For when you need to send longer messages.
You're not stuck using Apple's messaging app.
How to use the Apple Watch: Health and fitness features
One of the defining features of the Apple Watch is its heart rate monitor. Here's how to use it.
Through Apple Watch Connected, you can link your Apple Watch to equipment and earn perks and rewards at participating gyms. Here's how the program works.
How to use the Apple Watch: Paying for stuff
When you add your credit card info to your Apple Watch, you can tap it at Apple Pay locations to pay for things. This means if you're out on a run, or just can't easily access your wallet, you can use the Apple Watch instead.
While it's only currently available in New York City, Portland, London, Japan, Beijing, and Shanghai, you can use your Apple Watch to pay for public transit. Here's how to set it up.
How to call emergency services with the Apple Watch
- Press and hold the Apple Watch's Side Button; the power off menu will appear, but continue to hold the Side Button until the SOS countdown appears. (Alternatively, instead of holding the Side Button, you can just slide the Emergency SOS control on the power off menu.)
- At the end of the countdown, your local Emergency Services will be called. (Release the button before the end of the countdown to cancel the call.)
- After the call, your emergency contacts — as set in the Health app on your iPhone — will automatically be notified, and if Location Services on your Watch is off, it will be temporarily activated.
How to use the Apple Watch: Quick tips
How to switch Apple Watch faces
You might want to set up multiple watch faces for multiple purposes — one with a minimal face for those times when you don't want a cluttered interface, the other with a more fun display. To switch back and forth, you can simply swipe to the left and right from the watch face.
How to switch between apps
To jump back to your most recently used app, double-tap the Digital Crown.
How to mute an incoming call
When a call comes in in the middle of a meeting, just cover the Apple Watch with your hand to mute it.
How to send a text message
Open the Apple Watch's Messages app. Its icon is identical to the one on your iPhone. Then Force Touch the screen and then tap New Message.
How to clear your notifications
From the watch face, swipe down from the top of the screen to display your notifications. Force Touch the display, then tap Clear All.
How to activate Siri
To pull up Siri for voice commands, press and hold the Digital Crown. Alternatively, raise your wrist and say "Hey Siri."
How to find your phone
From the watch face, swipe up on the display to bring up Control Center. Tap the Find Phone icon in the right. Your iPhone will play a sound.