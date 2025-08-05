Sleep Tech

Whoop's new sleep trackers promise better heart screening and hormone tracking — here's how that leads to better sleep

Fitness Trackers

I wore the Oura Ring for 6 months to track my sleep — and now I'm regularly getting 8 hours and feel so much better

Workouts

Don’t own a smartwatch? Strava’s app update just made phone tracking way better

Smartwatches

Garmin adds rucking, trail maps and more to these smartwatches — what you need to know