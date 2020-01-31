How to change your Apple Watch band

Whether you bought an Apple Watch Sport with a bright blue rubber band or a standard Apple Watch with a more fancy Milanese Loop strap, you don't have to be stuck with the same wristband for the entirety of your watch's lifecycle. There are plenty of attractive Apple Watch bands available from both Apple and third parties, and swapping out bands is a quick and painless process. If you're looking to make your Apple Watch as distinctly "you" as possible, here's how to switch out straps.

1. On the back of the Apple Watch's case, press and hold on one of the two buttons located just below each end of the wrist strap.

2. With the button held down, slide the end of the band left to remove it.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for the other end of the watch to completely remove your current band.

4. To swap in a new band, take one end of the strap and slide it in from the bottom-right of your Apple Watch's case.

5. Repeat step 4 on the opposite end of the Watch case.

It's that simple. If you're looking for ideas on how to spruce up your Apple Watch, check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands.

