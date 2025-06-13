There’s something undeniably luxurious about sinking into a hotel bed — especially at the Four Seasons. And one of the key elements behind that 5-star sleep? The pillows.

We know from testing that the secret of this years’ best pillows lies in the fill composition, which is crucial in delivering comfort, support and temperature regulation for a good night’s rest.

Four Seasons has mastered this with its signature plush pillows, and if you pair them with one of the best mattresses you'll be guaranteed outstanding sleep night after night.

Here we’ll be looking at the pillows the Four Seasons use, why they feel so good and how you can bring home the same luxury comfort. Read on for all the juicy details...

What pillows does the Four Seasons use?

The Signature Four Seasons innerspring bed is complemented by Four Seasons' plush Down & Feather pillows. These are crafted from a hypoallergenic blend of 25% white down and 75% feathers, striking a perfect balance of fluffy comfort and support.

The Euro pillow model, on the other hand, consists of 20% down and 80% feathers.

Both come encased in a 240 thread count calendered (a finishing process to smooth out the fabric) cotton cover with double-stitched piped edges to complete the luxury look.

All materials used are OEKO-TEX certified, which means that they're free of harmful substances and are safe and skin-friendly.

When it comes to maintenance, Four Seasons Down & Feather pillows can only be dry cleaned. The brand also recommends fluffing up the pillows in a dryer at a no-heat setting for 20 to 30 minutes before use, as they may have become compressed during transit.

Four Seasons Down & Feather Pillow: from $190 at Four Seasons

The signature Four Seasons pillows are available in three sizes: standard, queen and king. You can buy these at the Four Seasons store starting from $190 for a standard size. Once ordered, these are delivered in bespoke grey woven dust bags with the Four Seasons logo, which are handy for storage.

Other Four Seasons bedding you can buy

Beyond hotel pillows you can create the whole Four Seasons top-tier sleep experience at home by adding its luscious linen sets, duvets and other bedding.

Four Seasons currently offers three sheet sets at the store: Acacia, Willow and its Signature Hotel linen bundle. These are crafted from premium materials to deliver the sumptuous sleep that hotel guests love.

The Signature Hotel Linen set, for instance, is made using long-staple Supima cotton that's better at holding its shape, retaining its lustrousness for years.

Each collection is available as a sheet set and a duvet set. A sheet set includes a deep pocketed fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pair of French closure pillow cases.

You can also grab three types of duvets from Four Seasons: All Season, Lightweight and Down-Alternative (100% polyester fiber). Each duvet set consists of a duvet cover, a pair of bordered pillows shams and two euro shams.

Signature Hotel sheet set: twin was $300 now $150 at Four Seasons

You can now find the Signature Hotel sheet set with up to 50% off in Four Seasons Summer Sale, which brings the price of a twin set down from $300 to as low as $150. A queen, on the other hand, can be found for $250 (reduced from $500). These sets are available in 10 chic color options, however Turkish Silver and Balinese Pearl come with a smaller discount, and there's no saving on the Signature White set.

Affordable alternatives to the Four Seasons pillow

Beckham Hotel Collection Down-Alternative pillows: queen bundle was $109.98 now $99.99 at Amazon

In our tester's own words, this delivers a "5-star luxury sleep within a budget" earning it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in our Beckham Hotel Collection pillow review. You can now get two queen Beckham bed pillows and a pair of Euro throw pillows for just $99.99, which is great value compared to the Four Seasons Down & Feather pillow starting at $190.

Coop Cool+ Adjustable Pillow: queen was $145 now $116 at Coop Sleep Goods

Plush cooling gel-infused shredded memory foam and microfibers mimics the cooling comfort and support of natural down in the Coop Cool+ pillow. Our tester recommends this for hot sleepers and those looking for a comfy adjustable headrest in our Coop Cool+ Adjustable pillow review. You can find this with a time-limited 20% off which reduces the price of a queen from $145 to $116. This also includes a 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud pillow: from $89 at Tempur-Pedic

Our stomach sleeping tester was impressed by this ultra-soft Tempur pillow during her Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud review. Not only does it prevent the head from going forward but it also provides pressure relieving support for the head, neck and shoulders, resulting in restful sleep all night long. A queen pillow is priced at $89 while a king will cost you $109, however if you buy a pair you'll get a bundle saving: you can get two queens for $119 (saving $59) and pair of kings for $149 (saving $69). You'll also get a 5-year warranty and free shipping.

Should you buy the Four Seasons pillow?

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

The Four Season Down & Feather pillow is carefully crafted with a dreamy blend of premium materials, making it suitable all kinds of sleepers.

We expect the natural down and feather mix to be supremely plush yet supportive, and a strong choice for those prone to hot sleep, thanks to its 240 thread count cotton cover.

However as you might expect considering the brand and the materials used, the Four Seasons Down & Feather is an expensive pillow with prices starting from $190 for a twin.

Unlike with other bedding brands, these pillows also lack a warranty or sleep trial. This means you'll be stuck with these costly pillows even if you're not satisfied with the purchase.

The lack of benefits aside, Four Seasons is a luxury name and if you're planning on recreating the same hotel experience at home, investing in a set of Down & Feather pillows from this prestigious brand is one great way to go about it.