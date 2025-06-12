Get more from your Apple Watch — 5 hidden Control Center features worth knowing

The Apple Watch Control Center is designed for quick access to essential features, but most users only scratch the surface of what's possible. While everyone knows the basics, there's a whole layer of hidden functionality waiting to be discovered.

Many Control Center icons do much more than their simple tap functions suggest. Press and hold various controls, and you'll unlock advanced options that can save time and add convenience to your daily routine.

These hidden features turn the Control Center from a basic toggle panel into a powerful shortcut hub that puts advanced controls right at your fingertips. These lesser-known capabilities make your Apple Watch significantly more useful once you know they exist.

1. Press and hold Wi-Fi to switch networks (Image: © Future) Most people know tapping the Wi-Fi icon turns wireless on and off, but there's more hidden underneath. Press and hold the Wi-Fi icon to access a full network selection screen where you can switch between available networks without going into Settings. You'll also find Auto Hotspot controls at the bottom, letting you choose between "Never," "Ask to Join," and "Automatic" options. If your watch has the network password saved, it connects instantly — otherwise you'll need to use Scribble to enter it. This feature is particularly useful when you're moving between locations with different Wi-Fi networks, like switching from home to office networks without having to dig through Settings menus.

2. Make your iPhone flash with Ping (Image: © Tom's Guide) The Ping My iPhone feature gets even better when you know this trick. While tapping the icon makes your phone beep loudly, pressing and holding it activates both the sound and the LED flash on your iPhone's back. This dual approach makes finding your phone much easier, especially in dark rooms or if your phone is buried under cushions. It's a simple upgrade that transforms an already useful feature into something even more effective. The flashing light is visible even when your phone is face-down or in silent mode, making it incredibly useful in noisy environments where the ping sound might not be audible.

3. Set silent mode duration (Image: © Tom's Guide) Instead of manually remembering to turn Silent Mode back on, you can set it to activate for specific timeframes. Press and hold the Silent Mode icon to reveal three timing options: "On," "On for 1 hour," and "On until this evening" or "On until tomorrow morning." This prevents those awkward moments when your watch starts buzzing during meetings because you forgot to re-enable silent notifications. The timed options are perfect for situations like movies, meetings, or sleep, where you know exactly how long you need notifications silenced without worrying about forgetting to turn them back on.

4. Quick Focus Mode switching (Image: © Future) When you have an active Focus mode running, pressing and holding its icon brings up the complete list of available Focus options. This lets you switch directly to a different Focus without having to turn off the current one first, then navigate back to select a new mode. You'll also get timing options for the new Focus, making it faster to manage your notification preferences throughout the day. This streamlined switching is especially valuable for people who use multiple Focus modes throughout their day, like Work, Personal, Sleep, and Do Not Disturb, allowing seamless transitions without multiple taps.

5. Add Accessibility Shortcuts (Image: © Future) This feature requires setup but offers powerful quick access once configured. Go to Settings, Accessibility, Accessibility Shortcut, and select the accessibility features you want rapid access to. A new icon appears in Control Center that provides instant access to tools like Color Filter, which can reduce distractions by making your watch display monochrome. You can also triple-press the Digital Crown to access these same shortcuts from anywhere on your watch. These shortcuts aren't just for users with accessibility needs — features like Zoom and Color Filter can be helpful for anyone in bright sunlight or low-light conditions where screen visibility becomes challenging.

