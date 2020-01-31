How to change text size on your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch does a great job displaying important information at a glance, but not everyone is going to have an easy time reading text on its tiny screen — especially if you have the smaller 38mm model. Fortunately, just like with the iPhone, you can easily change the Apple Watch's text size to better suit your eyes. Here's how to adjust text on your Apple Watch until it's just right.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Select Brightness & Text Size.

3. Use the second slider to adjust text size.

The farther right you move the slider, the bigger the text will be on your Apple Watch.

You'll now see larger or smaller text in Apple Watch apps such as Messages and Mail.