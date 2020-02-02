Guess what? You're not stuck using Apple's messaging apps on your Apple Watch. If you rely on Google Hangouts for your communication needs, you can not only receive Hangout notifications on your Apple Watch, but also quickly reply to them from your wrist. Here's how to use Google Hangouts on your Apple Watch.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Select Notifications.

Select Hangouts under the Mirror iPhone Alerts section.

Make sure the switch is set to the on position.

4. Tap Reply when you receive a Hangout notification on your watch.

You'll have the option to dictate a message, respond with an emoji or choose from a list of canned responses.

6. Tap the microphone to dictate a response.

Start talking, and tap Send when you've finished dictating your reply.