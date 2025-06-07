I swapped my Apple Watch for the Galaxy Watch 7 — here's what I liked and disliked

Smartwatches have become an essential bit of kit for many, with features like fitness tracking, notifications, sleep monitoring, and heart-rate checking that were once novel and impressive. Now? They’re expected. For years, I’ve been mostly in the Apple Watch camp. As my usual go-to everyday smartwatch, it’s proven to be sleek, responsive, and — since it’s tightly-knit with my iPhone and other Apple gear — it just works. Until now, I hadn’t found a good enough reason to switch.

But with Samsung’s latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 7 , launching alongside the feature-rich Galaxy Watch Ultra and the much-hyped Galaxy Ring, I was curious. Was it time to try the other side? Could Samsung’s circular contender pull me away from the Apple Watch Series 10 ? As someone who tests gadgets for a living, I decided it was time to find out.

I’ve been wearing the Galaxy Watch 7 day in, day out — at the gym, pottering around the yard, walking around the block, shopping trips, in bed, and everywhere in between — to see how it stacks up against Apple’s polished powerhouse. Here’s everything I liked, and what I felt didn’t quite hit the mark.

Like: A proper-looking watch at last

Let’s start with looks because, in my opinion, that’s still what matters most on your wrist. Swapping from Apple’s distinct rectangular slab to Samsung’s traditional round face was — I have to say — a bit of a relief. I’ve never really been a fan of the Apple Watch’s angular design, so it didn’t take long to get used to, and prefer, the Watch’s 7’s more traditional circular face design.

Samsung’s latest wearable comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and the version I wore (the former) struck a great balance — not too chunky, not too delicate. The aluminium case keeps things lightweight, and I really liked the muted khaki finish of my review unit — it’s subtle, modern, and goes with anything. The sapphire crystal glass is also a win, sporting a premium feel and a level of scratch resistance the aluminium Apple Watch 10 can’t quite match without going up to the stainless steel model.

Samsung’s bezel is minimal and sleek, and the buttons are well integrated — I never once missed Apple’s Digital Crown. If you’re into traditional watch styling, Samsung’s rounded aesthetic will feel more at home.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 provides in-depth, AI-backed, holistic insights into everything from sleep quality to fitness training and recovery. A handsome and easy-wearing watch, the touchscreen is bright and responsive, smart features and third-party apps are plentiful, and battery life is good for a full day.

(Image credit: Future)

Dislike: Display and haptics still lag behind Apple

While the Galaxy Watch 7 does a decent job on the design front, its display doesn’t quite dazzle in the same way the Apple Watch Series 10 does. Don’t get me wrong, it’s bright, colourful and sharp, and outdoors in the sun it’s still clear and visible. But Apple’s display just has the edge here — it feels more vibrant, especially when it comes to viewing angles and responsiveness.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And then there’s haptics. The Apple Watch is the gold standard here with crisp, tight vibrations that never miss a tap. The Galaxy Watch 7, in contrast, just isn’t quite as responsive. It’s by no means an issue, but it’s just not as refined or as satisfying as on Apple’s wearable.

(Image credit: Future)

Like: Strap freedom and band compatibility is a win

One of my unexpected highlights was the sheer joy of swapping bands on the Galaxy Watch 7. Sure, Apple’s proprietary band system is clever, but it’s also rather limiting — and not to mention expensive. Samsung’s choice to use a quick-release system compatible with standard 20mm or 22mm bands means I could use all sorts of third-party straps without it putting a big dent in my wallet.

From sporty silicone to classic leather, you could quite quickly build up a new mini collection of different styled straps for the Watch 7. And while Samsung's own bands are decent, it’s the freedom to personalize without Apple’s markup that does it for me. Lovely stuff!

(Image credit: Future)

Dislike: Battery life is barely better (despite the promises)

If only I had a dollar for every time a smartwatch brand promised “all-day battery” and failed to deliver. Unfortunately, despite its promises, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 also falls into that camp. It claims “up to 40 hours of battery life” — and yes, in some cases it’ll stretch a full second day — but in reality, with notifications on, GPS use, and a bit of music control, I was plugging it in nightly. Sigh.

Still, it’s still a little better than my Apple Watch 9, which Apple claims lasts 18 hours (and, in my experience, often hits that mark). Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 7’s charging speed doesn’t match up. It’ll give you about 40% in 30 minutes, which is fine, but Apple’s fast charge still has the edge, especially when you’re in a rush to leave the house.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Like: Software flexibility and Android integration

This was the big one. Apple Watch is only focused on iPhone users. If you live in the Apple ecosystem, it’s seamless. But it’s also a walled garden with zero Android support, no Google Maps native app, and limited options for third-party customisation.

The Galaxy Watch 7, on the other hand, is a Wear OS 5 device, and it plays nicely with a huge array of Android phones and also can be used by iPhone users (although more limited than on Android). The Google Play Store access on your wrist also works super well — I could download Spotify, Google Maps, WhatsApp, and even control my smart home with the Google Home app.

The interface feels smoother than on past Galaxy Watches, and while Samsung’s own One UI Watch skin adds a few quirks, it’s generally very intuitive and responsive. The new Exynos W1000 chip seems to help, too, with everything from app launches to swiping around feeling faster and slicker than on older models.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Like: Price is generally more affordable

Okay, so it’s time to talk money. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7’s prices start at $299 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and $329 for the 44mm version. If you want LTE connectivity, it’s an extra $50 on top for either size, so you’re looking at $349 and $379, respectively.

Compare that to the Apple Watch Series 10, which starts at $399 for the 42mm GPS version and jumps to $499 if you want the same size with cellular. Opt for the larger 46mm model and you're looking at $429, or $529 if you want it fully connected.

So, if we’re comparing like for like, Samsung’s pricing undercuts Apple at almost every level, and you’re still getting very similar top-notch features. Add in the fact that Samsung often offers deals and trade-in offers, too, makes it even more tempting if you’re already in the Android ecosystem.

(Image credit: Future)

Dislike: You’re limited to Android — and I miss iMessage

Annoyingly, you can’t pair a Galaxy Watch with an iPhone in a way that gives you the full experience. While the Galaxy Watch 7 technically can work with iOS, some features and health metrics — like ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and Samsung Health’s more advanced tools — are either stripped back or unavailable entirely. The same goes for certain third-party apps and watch face options, which are much more robust when used within Samsung’s own ecosystem.

To get the most out of the Galaxy Watch 7, you really need to pair it with a compatible Android phone, ideally, a Samsung one. I tested mine with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus , and it was a seamless, enjoyable experience. It boasted fast pairing, full feature access, and top-notch integration with Samsung Health, SmartThings, and the new Galaxy Ring ecosystem. On top of that, the Galaxy S25 Plus’ big, bright AMOLED screen made it a joy to manage watch settings, workouts, notifications, etc and it felt like both devices were built to work with one another — probably because they are.

Of course, it’s not easy to move away from iMessage, but if you’re fully onboard the Samsung train, the S25+ and Galaxy Watch 7 combo is as slick and functional as it gets on Android.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Final verdict: Is the Galaxy Watch 7 a worthy Apple Watch alternative?

After two weeks of using the Galaxy Watch 7, I can honestly say it’s a strong rival to Apple’s popular wearable. The design is smarter than I expected, the software is powerful and flexible, and the price is right. It’s a great option for Android users — and for once, Apple fans may have something to be envious of.

Still, it’s not perfect. Battery life is still just okay, the screen’s responsiveness isn’t perfect, and the tighter integration of the Apple Watch with iPhone still can’t be beaten if you’re fully invested in that ecosystem.



So, did I switch for good? Not yet, but I’m seriously considering it. I’ve gone back to my Apple Watch for now, mainly because I’m a creature of comfort (and you gotta love the seamless iOS experience), but the Galaxy Watch 7 did make a huge impression on me. If I were to move to a Samsung phone full-time (and after using the Galaxy S25+, I’m genuinely tempted) the Galaxy Watch 7 would be my go-to wrist wearable.