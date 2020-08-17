VPN deal: Your final chance to get Surfshark at an amazing $1.99/mo

Surfshark is one of the best VPN services available today, and has cemented itself as a Tom’s Guide favorite thanks to its great functionality, clean interface and aggressive pricing.

However, it looks like Surfshark has finally realized that its product is worth a little more that it’s asking for, so we've now entered the beginning of the end for the incredible $1.99/mo price point – and, after this final sale, the price will (in Surfshark’s words) ‘blow up.’

Thankfully though, if you do take the chance to sign up now – and as long as you don’t cancel – you’ll always pay the 'un-blown-up' price, even after it increases for new customers.

We’re not surprised the price is increasing, but if you want to grab the very best VPN deal on the market today, this is your last chance to do it. We’re not sure what the price is increasing to, or when it’s going to happen, but all we can say is that we won’t be seeing monthly payments of under $2 again any time soon.

Final chance to get a world-class VPN for less than $2 a month

We’ve always known Surfshark was probably worth more than the asking price, but the time has finally come for a hike. Thankfully you can still grab it for less than $2 a month, and for a limited time you can make the most of the best deal in the VPN world. We don’t know how long this will last, though, so it’ll be worth acting quickly

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

Aside from the obviously eye-catching price, Surfshark is a provider that outperforms many other more expensive VPNs. With features like HackLock, CleanWeb and BlindSearch, along with all the expected bells and whistles like split tunnelling, a kill switch and a great selection of protocols, it’s all you really need from a VPN service.

Surfshark’s also one of the best streaming VPNs on the market, with excellent speeds and the ability to unblock tons of Netflix catalogues, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and loads more. And, if it doesn’t work as you expect, you’ve got a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test before you commit.

If you’re after the VPN gold standard, we’d have to recommend ExpressVPN. It’s more powerful and configurable than Surfshark, but at $6.67/mo it’s quite a bit more expensive. Closer to Surfshark’s rock-bottom price is NordVPN, which is also great for streaming and security, but even at $3.71/mo it’s twice as expensive as Surfshark – for now, anyway.

If you want to spend as little as possible on a VPN that will actually do its job, making the most of Surfshark’s sub-$2 price right now is a no-brainer – and we’d do it sooner rather than later, as we don’t know exactly when this offer ends.