VPN deal: top provider IPVanish has dropped prices to an astonishing $2.34 a month

IPVanish is one of the best VPN providers on the market today, and it's been chopping and changing its prices quite a bit over the last couple of months thanks to Black Friday and holiday season VPN deals. However, today we've just seen it drop to an all-time low.

First-time subscribers will be able to grab a one-year plan for a bargain $2.34 a month, which works out at a seriously affordable $27.99 overall. What's perhaps even more impressive, though, is the fact you can grab a one-month plan for just $3.49.

For a very small extra fee (think less than $1 a month) you can also set yourself up with 500GB of SugarSync cloud storage. That SugarSync plan usually goes for almost $20 a month, so if it's something you'll use it's definitely worth it.

However, it's also worth mentioning that after your plan is over (be it one month or one year) the price will rise considerably – up to $9.99 for the one-month plan, and $6.67 a month on the one-year plan. If that's too expensive for you, then you might just want to make the most of the introductory offer, but if you enjoy the service it's certainly not extortionate if you want to stay on. Find out more below.

THE BEST IPVANISH DEAL TODAY IPVanish deal – save $52 on 1-year plan – just £2.34/mo

If you're after a well-established VPN provider that can pretty much do it all, this is a great deal to pay attention to. It's the cheapest we've ever seen IPVanish go for, and while prices will rise after a year, for the first instalment it's one of the cheapest options on the market – plus you can get a huge discount on secure cloud storage if you want it.View Deal

What makes this IPVanish deal so good?

IPVanish is a regular in our best-of guides, thanks to its excellent streaming abilities and powerful apps on most devices. You’ll have access to over 1,600 servers in 75 countries worldwide, meaning wherever you are you’re bound to get a lightning-fast connection.

What's more, this new pricing change sees IPVanish challenge some of the top cheap VPN services, and the potential addition of bargain SugarSync cloud storage is a huge value-add if you need it.

In terms of functionality, we’d usually recommend ExpressVPN over all others, but at $6.67 a month it looks expensive (although worth it) compared to IPVanish. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, but even that is a little more exensive at just $2.49.

So, if you’ve got your heart set on IPVanish, this deal looks like it’s as good as it’s going to get – and at $2.34 a month, that’s very good indeed.