VPN deal: save 49% on the top-rated ExpressVPN with 3 months free

In our best VPN guide, we rank ExpressVPN #1, and it also sits pride of place in pole position in tons of our other guides as well. That's down to its intuitive apps, powerful privacy and security features, great streaming performance and class-leading support.

However, it's not cheap. The folk down at ExpressVPN HQ obviously know the value of their product, and subsequently you'll never see earth-shattering VPN deals, massive price slashes or other ever such lowbrow marketing tactics.

However, Tom's Guide readers can claim three months free when signing up to a 12-month plan. Compared to paying monthly, that's an excellent saving of 49%, which should help take the sting out of the usually pretty premium pricing.

Again, this isn't a VPN Black Friday deal, so we're fairly sure it'll be available indefinitely – but you can never tell with VPNs, so it might be worth taking the plunge sooner rather than later.

Who comes out on top in ExpressVPN vs NordVPN?

Or perhaps you'd like to know who wins in ExpressVPN vs Surfshark

SAVE BIG ON THE BEST EVER VPN Save 49% on 15-month plan

If you want the #1 VPN available today but also fancy knocking a bit off the cost, this VPN deal is the perfect opportunity. ExpressVPN is offering Tom's Guide readers three months extra FREE, which works out at a saving of 49%, and a monthly price of just $6.67.View Deal

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

Well, if you want the best of the best, ExpressVPN is the provider to choose. With unrivalled streaming performance, excellent speeds, great torrenting power plus rock-solid privacy and security out the box, it's the full package.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of secure protocols, 3,000+ all-RAM servers in 94 countries plus simple, powerful apps that are great for both novices and experts, there's not much at all that we'd want to change – and we can find fault in almost anything.

If you're after something cheaper, Surfshark is always a good bet. While it can't match Express in terms of power or configuration, it's still great for streaming, and at $2.21 a month, it's not too expensive.

But, if you're the kind of person who won't settle for anything but the best (we don't blame you) ExpressVPN is more than worth the small extra cost – and this deal only makes is even more affordable.