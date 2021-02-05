Super Bowl TV deal: $10 Echo Dot with Fire TV purchase

It might be too late to get a TV delivered on time for the big game on Sunday. However, that's not stopping Amazon from offering one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy any Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a $10 Echo Dot voucher. Just add any Fire TV and 4th-gen Echo Dot to your cart manually and use coupon "FIRE21" to drop the Echo Dot's price to just $10. Fire TVs start as cheap as $99. The promo ends February 7 at 8:55pm PT. View Deal

Not sure which Fire TV to get? The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for $349.99, which is $80 off. In our Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition review, we liked the TV's responsive operating system, wide sound, and smart Alexa integration. The 2020 TV is one of the best Fire TV bargains you'll find.

We had to make a few tweaks to the TV's settings to get a solid picture (we opted for the "Natural" picture mode and turned off motion processing), but afterwards we were generally pleased with the TV's performance. Having Alexa inside the TV also adds a lot of value. You get voice control of select TV functions as well as access to your smart home devices.

Whichever TV you choose, just make sure to act fast. Amazon's promo ends February 7 at 8:55pm PT.