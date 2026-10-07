We awarded LG's 65-inch B6 OLED the best TV of the year — and now you can get it for just $999

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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (AKA October Prime Day) is on. But what's the best TV deal of the event? That's easy — it's the LG B6 OLED.

Right now the LG 65-inch B6 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Amazon. (Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, with an extra $300 taken off at checkout.) We rank it as the best TV you can buy right now and it's currently on sale for its lowest price ever. TV deals don't get much better than this! But since Prime Day ends tonight, this deal could disappear in a matter of hours. (For more deals, follow our Prime Day TV deals live blog).

The LG B6 OLED is the best TV on the market right now. In our LG B6 OLED TV review, we even said that "it’s nearly as good as the C6 for a fraction of the price."

The LG C-series of OLED TVs has topped our lists of the best TVs for years, but this year the LG B6 has pretty much caught up to it in terms of performance — but not in price — making it the one to buy. The LG B6 even offered better SDR color accuracy than the LG C6 in our tests, making it a colorful marvel to look at.

The deep blacks and bright colors popped off the screen in our tests, making everything our reviewer watched look fantastic. And it's great for gamers too — there's another point on the board for the B6, as it had a better response time than the LG C6 (8.9ms vs 9.1ms) in Boost Mode, making gameplay feel even snappier and more responsive.

Will it be cheaper on Black Friday? I can't predict the future, but I can look to past trends.

(Image credit: Camelcamelcamel)

Above is the price history of the previous model in this TV series, the LG B5 OLED. As you can see, its October 2025 sale price was around $1,100, and it dropped to around $999 in November 2025.

TVs almost always get cheaper and cheaper through the year. So the LG B6 OLED could sell for less on Black Friday. But seeing as today's B6 deal is cheaper than last year's LG B5 OLED price — and how good of a value this TV is, even at full price — I'm confident to recommend buying it today.

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