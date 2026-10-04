I've been tracking TV deals for over a decade and if you're shopping for a new TV, the next few days will be the perfect time to hit that buy button. While it's true that Black Friday has historically been the best time to buy a new TV, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has pushed the holiday season up by a month, so you no longer have to wait till November.

Currently, there are hundreds of TV deals at Amazon and while there are plenty of great discounts to take advantage of, I want to instead focus on TV deals you won't see at Amazon. For example, my favorite OLED TV deal is the LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV for $799 at Best Buy. Although Amazon carries the LG B6, the 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Likewise, right now Best Buy has the Hisense 55-inch UR8 RGB Mini-LED 4K TV on sale for $899. We haven't tested the UR8 yet, but the brand is known for being a disruptor with its competitive prices and reliable performance. It's already the cheapest RGB Mini-LED TV I've seen. RGB Mini-LED TVs — which are currently sold via Best Buy only — use a new LED-based display technology that trades traditional white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs. As a result, you get better color volume from your TV.

Those are just a few of the TV deals exclusive to Best Buy. Below are the five deals you won't find on Amazon now or next week. For more discounts, make sure to checkout my roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals.

Best Best TV Deals

Save $300 TCL 65" M8LF Mini-LED 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy The M8LF is a new 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on other models. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, a 144Hz refresh rate, and built-in Amazon Alexa. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports and an Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), which disables other resource-heavy features to reduce lag. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Read more Read less ▼

Save $550 TCL 55" QM5K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $849 at Best Buy This Best Buy-exclusive is almost sold out, but there's still stock of the 85-inch model, which is on sale for just $849. In addition to its built-in Google TV software, the QM5K also supports Dolby Vision, one of the most popular HDR formats. However, this TV's standout feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which delivery a gorgeous picture no matter what you're watching. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Hisense 55" UR8 RGB Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy Hisense's UR8 is one of the most affordable ways to experience RGB Mini-LED technology. This TV recently debuted at $1,499, but Hisense is already promoting a generous discount on this souped-up screen. It comes with just about every streaming- and gaming-related feature under the sun, plus the RGB Mini-LED technology promises bolder, better colors. It's a Best Buy exclusive, so you won't find this deal at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Samsung 55" R85H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy Samsung's new Micro RGB TVs are here. This new LED-based display technology trades traditional white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs, which allows for better color volume. The R85H is the less costly alternative in Samsung's lineup, but it doesn't skimp on features. You get Samsungs Micro RGB AI Engine, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz with VRR support, and Dolby Atmos support. Read more Read less ▼