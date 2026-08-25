This 75-inch QLED is the affordable TV I recommend for NFL fans on a budget — and it’s just $799

Right around the end of August is when I experience an uptick in people picking my brain about big-screen TV recommendations. As it happens, few events encourage people to shop for a big, honkin’ TV screen quite like the start of the NFL season.

Fortunately for them, football fans fixing to upgrade ahead of kickoff usually have a wide array of options to choose from, as the season’s start coincides with midyear discounts on new TVs.

Sets that hit shelves in 2026 are finally falling in price, and if your list of criteria includes big screen and affordable price, there’s one set I recommend above all else: the Hisense U6SF Pro. Right now, the 75-inch Hisense U6SF Pro is just $799 at Best Buy. It’s a massive 43% discount on a TV that’s bright, colorful and ready to stream the 2026 football season right out of the box.

Save 43% ($600) Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $799 at Best Buy This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. It's what I recommend for football fans in the market for a bright, colorful picture.

We’re still hard at work with our full-length review of the U6SF Pro, but I can share a couple of key figures from our test results that help explain why I'm so enthusiastic about its performance for sports in particular.

The U6SF Pro leverages Mini-LEDs, which aren't exactly easy to come by in an affordable TV. With Mini-LED backlighting in tow, the screen is capable of reaching a peak brightness between about 1,200 and 1,400 nits (depending on content and picture mode).

Just a few short years ago, this level of brightness was reserved for higher-end screens. With that much horsepower, the U6SF Pro is plenty bright enough for daytime games. According to our tests, this TV also delivers a wide range of color, and in its best picture mode, its out-of-the-box accuracy is phenomenal.

The U6SF Pro separates itself from many entry-level and mid-range TVs with a convenient, glare-free finish

If you hold watch parties during the regular season — and, with a 75-inch screen, why wouldn't you? — you'll be pleased to learn that the U6SF Pro separates itself from many entry-level and mid-range TVs with a convenient, glare-free finish that combats glare.

Unlike some 2026 Hisense TVs that leverage Google TV, the U6SF Pro is built around Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform. It’s not my top pick for streaming shows, movies and sports, but it supports the majority of the most-popular streaming apps and services (including NFL+, ESPN, and Fox Sports).

There are cheaper 75-inch TVs on sale right now, but it's not easy to find a set with a punchy, accurate picture and a thorough selection of mid-range features.

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