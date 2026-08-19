I found the 12 best TV bargains in Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale: Big savings on Samsung, Sony and LG

Best Buy's big 60th anniversary sale is in full effect this week and the retailer is slashing prices on thousands of products.

One area that is particularly well-stocked is TVs, with amazing sets from Samsung, LG and Sony all included. There's some huge savings to be had here on gorgeous OLED screens that are ideal for upgrading your home theater setup. There's a wide range of sizes and price points, too, so there should be something suitable for every room and budget.

As ever with sales, these discounts are while stocks last, and the sale ends on Sunday, so if there's something you like here make sure to grab it while it's still available.

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