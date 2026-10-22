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17 best Amazon devices to shop ahead of Black Friday — save up to 60% on Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells and more

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Best-selling smart home deals from $16

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Black Friday is still more than a month away — but that hasn't stopped Amazon from discounting its smart home devices by impressive amounts. The retailer is currently knocking up to 60% off Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks and more.

If you're looking to enhance your streaming setup, you can still grab the Fire TV Stick HD for just $19. In the market for some extra home security? Ring's Video Doorbell is down to $44. And if you could use a new tablet, the Fire HD 10 is now 53% off.

From boosting your home's security to revamping your entertainment setup, I've rounded up the best Amazon devices that will upgrade your smart home. These are the deals worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

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Fire TV Stick Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Save 51%
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.

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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select
Save 57%
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $21 at Amazon

For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.

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Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.

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Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

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Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109 at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches.

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Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version)
Save 53%
Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon

Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 53% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package.

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Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids
Save 50%
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was $149 now $74 at Amazon

If you want a slightly more powerful tablet for your kids, opt for the Fire HD 8. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance." The Kids version includes a worry-free guarantee, bumper case and a 6-month Amazon Kids Plus membership for free books and videos.

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Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129 now $79 at Amazon

At $129, the Fire HD 8 was already a budget-friendly option which we said “hits the sweet spot between price and performance” in our Fire HD 8 review. At $79, it’s even more appealing. The tablet comes with excellent battery life and a bright display, perfect for reading digital comics. It does most of what it needs to at a fraction of the cost of an iPad.

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Ring Deals

Ring Solar Pathlight
Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $27 at Amazon

This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.

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Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack)
Save 56%
Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $44 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.

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Ring Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus
Save 57%
Ring Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus: was $159 now $69 at Amazon

This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.

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Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $179 at Amazon

This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.

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Blink Deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2K+
Save 59%
Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Amazon

Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16.

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Blink Outdoor 2K+
Save 62%
Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $89 now $34 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection.

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Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras
Save 62%
Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras: was $89 now $34 at Amazon

The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras.

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Blink Mini 2K+ (3-pack)
Save 61%
Blink Mini 2K+ (3-pack): was $109 now $43 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. This deal is on the 3-pack.

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Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 (5-pack)
Save 52% ($181)
Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $349 now $168 at Amazon

This bundle deal gets you the second-generation Video Doorbell and 5 of the fourth-generation Outdoor cams for just $168. You'll be able to answer your door from anywhere protect your home inside and out with these devices. It also comes with Sync Module XR which is the system hub that helps you build out your Blink whole-home system, supporting up to 10 devices.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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